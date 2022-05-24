CHOC Adventure in the Park Taking Place at the Disneyland Resort on August 27th

It’s the 30th anniversary of the annual CHOC Walk at the Disneyland Resort, and to celebrate, a special event taking place at the parks has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- The CHOC Adventure in the Park will take place Saturday evening, August 27th, 2022.
- The event’s official description reads: “We’re honoring the 30th anniversary of the CHOC Walk with a celebration like you've never seen before. After 30 years of walking for kids, we have something extra magical planned that you won't want to miss.”
- More details for the event will be revealed soon.
- CHOC stands for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, who through their special events, such as the CHOC Walk in the Park and partnership with Disneyland, have raised $37,500,000 in 30 years for the hospital.
- These funds support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more.
- To learn more, visit www.choc.org.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Department 56 is bringing a beloved Disneyland attraction to life with their impressive, highly detailed Haunted Mansion light-up figurine. New to shopDisney, this stunning collectible will be the perfect statement piece for your ever growing Disney collection.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared a look at some of the new food and beverage offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort for Celebrate Soulfully.
- The cast members of “Tale of The Lion King” are getting ready for the return of the show to the Fantasyland Theatre, showcased in a new TikTok released by Disney Parks.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning