CHOC Adventure in the Park Taking Place at the Disneyland Resort on August 27th

It’s the 30th anniversary of the annual CHOC Walk at the Disneyland Resort, and to celebrate, a special event taking place at the parks has been announced.

  • The CHOC Adventure in the Park will take place Saturday evening, August 27th, 2022.
  • The event’s official description reads: “We’re honoring the 30th anniversary of the CHOC Walk with a celebration like you've never seen before. After 30 years of walking for kids, we have something extra magical planned that you won't want to miss.”
  • More details for the event will be revealed soon.
  • CHOC stands for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, who through their special events, such as the CHOC Walk in the Park and partnership with Disneyland, have raised $37,500,000 in 30 years for the hospital.
  • These funds support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more.
  • To learn more, visit www.choc.org.

