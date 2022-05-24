CHOC Adventure in the Park Taking Place at the Disneyland Resort on August 27th

It’s the 30th anniversary of the annual CHOC Walk at the Disneyland Resort, and to celebrate, a special event taking place at the parks has been announced.

What’s Happening:

The CHOC Adventure in the Park will take place Saturday evening, August 27th, 2022.

The event’s official description reads: “We’re honoring the 30th anniversary of the CHOC Walk with a celebration like you've never seen before. After 30 years of walking for kids, we have something extra magical planned that you won't want to miss.”

More details for the event will be revealed soon.

CHOC stands for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, who through their special events, such as the CHOC Walk in the Park and partnership with Disneyland, have raised $37,500,000 in 30 years for the hospital.

These funds support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more.

To learn more, visit www.choc.org

