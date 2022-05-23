Celebrate Soulfully at Disneyland Resort With These Special Food and Beverage Offerings

Disneyland Resort is continuing to Celebrate Soulfully and soon that will include some tasty food and beverage offerings honoring Black heritage and culture.

The Disney Parks Blog

Troubadour Tavern hosted by Dreyer’s at Disneyland Park will offer multiple new selections starting May 28th: Salted Plantain Chips or the Berbere-spice Popcorn tossed with a warming blend of spices Chicken-coconut Curry Sweet Potato – Features a baked sweet potato topped with a Malawian chicken-coconut curry

Guests can also head to Hakuna Matata Sweets for some sweeter options: Coconut macaroon Pineapple orange thumbprint Butter chocolate chunk cookie topped with cacao nibs and a white chocolate animal print décor Nestlé Outrageous Orange Push-up frozen dairy dessert



And for some soulful sips, Disneyland will also have a couple of options: The Cardamom Cold Brew – Made up of cold brew coffee, brown sugar, and cardamom over ice The Pride Rock Punch – Gold Peak tea, pineapple, mango, tamarind, and orange juice over ice



Over at Disney California Adventure Foot-long BBQ Pulled Pork Dog – All-beef foot-long hot dog on a toasted bun topped with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions, and a creamy slaw Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake Fries – Dusted with cinnamon sugar and finished with whipped topping and peach glaze drizzle



At the GCH Craftsman Bar in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests will a new dish and a new cocktail: Jerk Seasoned Beef Tenderloin Skewers & Coconut Shrimp with raspberry rum sauce Summer Cocktail – Parrot Bay Rum, Svedka Vodka, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine

And finally, in the Downtown Disney Peach Pie Old Fashioned – Uncle Nearest Whiskey, a splash of Peachtree Liquor, a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters, brown sugar, and peach

A couple of food trucks will also be joining in on the celebration from June 1st through july 4th.

First, Bred’s Nashville Hot Chicken truck will be serving up some spicy fried chicken options.

Happy Ice will also be rolling in to feature Ultra-premium Philadelphia Italian Ice treats.

Both food trucks will be operating anytime after 3 PM.