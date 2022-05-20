“Tale of The Lion King” Cast Get Ready for the Show’s Return to Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The cast members of “Tale of The Lion King” are getting ready for the return of the show to the Fantasyland Theatre, showcased in a new TikTok released by Disney Parks.

@disneyparks

Our cast members have been hard at work preparing for Tale of the Lion King 🦁 #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #DisneyCastLife #LionKing #BTS #Theatre #Perform #Dance #Sing

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

What’s Happening:

  • In the video, choreographer Kevin Wilson and show director Paul David Bryant talk about how the process of putting together the “Tale of The Lion King.”
  • The show will debut on Saturday, May 28th at its new home in the Fantasyland Theatre.
  • At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion.
  • From the scenic and costume designs to the new original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of “Tale of The Lion King” honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning