Red Car Trolley to Return to Disney California Adventure This Summer

Disney Parks has taken to social media to reveal that the long-awaited return of the Red Car Trolley at Disney California Adventure is closer than we think.

What’s Happening:

A post on the @disneyparks TikTok account

While the post promised the return of the transportation attraction this summer, no exact date on when guests can ride the Red Car again has been given at this time.

The Red Car Trolley debuted in 2012 at Disney California Adventure. An attraction that gives guests a chance to ease their feet and can take the trolley through Buena Vista Street and into Hollywoodland at the park. In the past, the attraction had four stops: Buena Vista Street – near the entrance of Disney California Adventure Carthay Circle – near the Carthay Circle Restaurant Hollywoodland – near the Disney Animation building and Schmoozies The Hollywood Tower Hotel – near the now defunct Twilight Zone Tower of Terror which is now home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

The attraction closed to allow for the construction of Avengers Campus Disneyland

Yes, spoiler alert and fun trivia: Those overhead cables aren’t actually energized to power the trolley cars, they instead enhance the theming and placemaking of the Red Car Trolley. The attraction itself helps provide an immersive atmosphere and a bit of set dressing to set the time and era of the Hollywood that Walt Disney himself would have arrived in back in the 1920’s, which is what Buena Vista Street seeks to emulate.