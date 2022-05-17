Summer Foods Coming to Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

When you visit Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, you know there are delicious dining options that everyone will love. This summer, there will be tasty treats that you will want to take full advantage of. Disney Parks Blog shared the latest.

Walt Disney World Resort:

Magic Kingdom:

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant:

Tony’s Garlic Bread

Toy Box Tomato Salad

Oven-roasted Shrimp Scampi

Butcher’s Steak

Orecchiette with Spicy Italian Sausage

Penne with Chicken al Forno

Tiramisù Cannoli

Italian Strawberry Shortcake

Tony’s Spumoni Tart

Mandarincello Custard

EPCOT:

Sunshine Seasons:

Pizza rolls (Cheese Pizza Roll and Pepperoni Pizza Roll)

Disney Springs:

Salt & Straw:

This ice cream shop has unique flavors and a rotating menu that changes monthly so there's always something new to try. There are even dairy free flavors available.

Marketplace Snacks:

Mickey and Friends Bubble Waffle Sundaes: Mickey Waffle Sundae featuring vanilla soft-serve, hot fudge, cookie crumbles, and white chocolate crisp pearls, the Minnie Waffle Sundae with vanilla soft-serve, strawberry topping, sliced strawberries, and white chocolate crisp pearls, or Donald’s Waffle Sundae made with vanilla soft-serve, lemon curd, and blueberries If you want a bit of chocolate, Goofy’s Peanut Waffle Sundae has vanilla and chocolate soft-serve with hot fudge, peanuts, sliced bananas, sliced strawberries, M&M’s Minis, and a cherry on top while Pluto’s Waffle Sundae has chocolate soft-serve, chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter sauce, and milk chocolate crisp pearls.

Resorts:

Plant-based Mickey-shaped Frittata featuring tomato, spin

The IMPOSSIBLE Burger serves up an IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with Carolina-style barbecued jackfruit, pickled slaw, and “cheddar” served with french fries.

Available at: Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

The Reuben is back and accompanied by coleslaw and steak fries.

Chicken and Waffles with hand-breaded chicken breast and malted waffle with a sriracha-honey drizzle.

Café Meatloaf is a house-made turkey meatloaf with smashed red bliss potatoes, broccolini, and mushroom gravy, while the Shrimp and Grits feature jumbo shrimp with chorizo and fennel perfectly paired with a deliciously creamy, mascarpone cheese grits.

The Caramelized Onion Soup Gratin

Gasparilla Island Grill:

The Cheshire Cat Wildberry Mousse features swirls of wildberry mousse, berry compote, and cake crumbles topped with a white chocolate Cheshire Cat.

Orange Bird Cake Pop consists of a yellow cake pop swirled with citrus-scented buttercream to look like this iconic character.

Brownie Crispy Cone, an ice cream cone filled with caramel-swirled brownie topped with a crisped rice treat, white chocolate drizzle, and sprinkles.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

Key Lime Pie Swirl is a DOLE Whip lime and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped with graham cracker crumbs.

Disneyland Resort:

Dining packages for Fantasmic!

Hungry Bear Restaurant:

Southern-inspired dishes

BBQ pork ribs

Grilled salmon salad

Bacon potato salad

Dessert.

River Belle Terrace:

Chicken & Dumplings Skillet

Plant-based Cornbread Skillet

Pan-roasted Shrimp

Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Package:

For a limited-time, you can reserve this unique experience that allows you to enjoy the Tomorrowland Skyline balcony, opening up on May 20, while enjoying your choice of entrée, a side, dessert, and assorted, unlimited beverages.

Not only do you get a great view of the park while you feast upon these tasty dishes, you’ll also get a one-of-a-kind view of dazzling fireworks when on display!

Check the official Disneyland app and website to reserve your spot.