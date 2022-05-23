Spooky is Always in Season with the Disneyland Haunted Mansion Figure by Department 56

Department 56 is bringing a beloved Disneyland attraction to life with their impressive, highly detailed Haunted Mansion light-up figurine. New to shopDisney, this stunning collectible will be the perfect statement piece for your ever growing Disney collection.

Amazing as it is, Department 56’s Haunted Mansion figure won’t transport you to the home of 999 happy haunts, but it will bring its flair for the mysterious to your home.

The collectible represents the iconic building from Disneyland park complete with multiple stories and a rather grand entrance. It also lights up with revealing windows of the mansion as well as four colored lights in the garden area at the front.

Oh! And apparently it is Halloween as fallen leaves, jack ‘o lanterns and spiderwebs adorn the exterior of the house.

This must-have collectible features expert craftsmanship and measures 9-inches high and 10-inches deep and provides so many fun details to explore.

The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Figure by Department 56 | shopDisney

Fully sculpted miniature

Lighted building

Requires AC adapter, included

Polyresin / zinc alloy / LED

Approx. 9'' H x 9 1/8'' W x 10 1/2'' L

