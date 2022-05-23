Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Free Shipping is back at shopDisney’s and guests want to miss out on this deal. The online retailer is once again offering guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

It’s time to visit shopDisney because today the site is offering Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

As you get ready for Father’s Day, Graduation, and summer vacation, Disney has plenty of perfect gifts to browse that will arrive in time for your celebration.

From thoughtful items for the office and geeky gifts for the ultimate Star Wars fan, shopDisney is sure to have something special for the most important people in your life.

Father’s Day

Goofy Dad Mug

Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Eye of Agamotto Baseball Cap for Adults – Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

Millennium Falcon Gray Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars

Mickey Mouse Icon Cufflinks

Graduation

Stitch Graduation Plush 2022 – Small 11''

Mickey Mouse 2022 Graduation Hat Bangle by Alex and Ani

Mickey Mouse Icon Padfolio Stationery Set

Seven Dwarfs ''Working Hard'' Mug

Summer Vacation

Stitch Melamine Plate Set

Pandora – The World of Avatar Zip Hoodie Jacket for Adults

Mickey Mouse Swim Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes

Frozen 2 Swim Goggles for Kids

Toy Story Alien Deluxe Beach Towel