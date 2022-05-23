Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Free Shipping is back at shopDisney’s and guests want to miss out on this deal. The online retailer is once again offering guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to visit shopDisney because today the site is offering Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- As you get ready for Father’s Day, Graduation, and summer vacation, Disney has plenty of perfect gifts to browse that will arrive in time for your celebration.
- From thoughtful items for the office and geeky gifts for the ultimate Star Wars fan, shopDisney is sure to have something special for the most important people in your life.
Father’s Day
Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS
Eye of Agamotto Baseball Cap for Adults – Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness
Millennium Falcon Gray Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars
Graduation
Stitch Graduation Plush 2022 – Small 11''
Mickey Mouse 2022 Graduation Hat Bangle by Alex and Ani
Mickey Mouse Icon Padfolio Stationery Set
Seven Dwarfs ''Working Hard'' Mug
Summer Vacation
Pandora – The World of Avatar Zip Hoodie Jacket for Adults
Mickey Mouse Swim Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes
Frozen 2 Swim Goggles for Kids