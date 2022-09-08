Disney+ Day Comes to a Magical Finish with Starlight Movie Screening of “Pinocchio” on D23 Expo-Eve

Disney+ Day didn’t move to a day before the D23 Expo for nothing. On Expo-eve, Disney+ subscribers were invited to wish upon a star under the stars at a Starlight Movie Screening of the brand-new live-action remake of Pinocchio. Held on the lanai of the Hilton Anaheim, the free event for Disney+ subscribers included a whole lot more than just an outdoor movie screening.



If you couldn’t make it to the Disneyland or Disney California Adventure this morning, attendees had a second chance to get a pair of Disney+ mouse ears. We were also given a Disney+ Day pin with Mirabel from Encanto (currently available as a reward on Disney Movie Insiders).

We were given a card with perforated tickets to redeem goodies on the blue carpet. The gift box was exchanged for the ears and pin, but we were also treated to hot dogs, popcorn, soda, candy, and ice cream.

Mickey-shaped ice cream cookies were available in strawberry and chocolate flavors.

For a dairy-free option, there was also a Disney+ blue sorbet.

Another fun gift was a blanket to sit on during the screening.

While waiting for the event to start, we were entertained with uptempo tunes from DJ Dazzler, who delighted with a mix of classic hits and recent chart-toppers.

There was also a volunteer opportunity to create crafts for children in hospitals, decorating hats and superhero masks.

The Walt Disney Company gives back to children in need in a number of ways, including offering complimentary Disney+ in 99 children’s hospitals in the U.S., a program that will expand to over 30 countries this year.

A team was also going around with multi-colored lights to take pics, gifs, and boomerangs in front of posters for Disney+ Day releases. Have you streamed Thor: Love and Thunder in IMAX ratio yet?

As 7:00 rolled around, it was time for the main event, starting with a Disney+ Day greeting from some of the streaming service’s biggest stars.

Then we saw a few trailers for some new and upcoming Disney+ Originals, including BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA, Star Wars: Andor, and Hocus Pocus 2. We were treated to a short before the film started, one of the new Cars on the Road shorts called “Salt Fever.”

And then it was time for the big event. The familiar tune of “When You Wish Upon a Star” sung by Joseph Gordon Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, floating down over the Disney intro on his umbrella and carrying audiences away to Pinocchio’s village and a new twist on a timeless classic.

It was a perfect way to cap off Disney+ Day and a magical start to a weekend of D23 Expo fun. Stay tuned to Laughing Place all weekend for coverage from the big event.