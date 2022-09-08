“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” Now Streaming on Disney+ for Disney+ Day

by |
Tags: , , ,

As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, Disney+ Day officially arrived. To kick things off, the streaming service surprised fans with the release of the concert film BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.

What’s Happening:

  • A new concert film from K-Pop sensations BTS is now streaming on Disney+ as part of this year’s Disney+ Day Celebration.
  • BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA. showcases live performances from the band’s concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles late last year
  • The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of hit songs such as:
    • “Dynamite”
    • “Butter”
    • “Permission to Dance”
    • And more
  • For those unaware, BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”
  • BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.
  • The movie is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.
  • You can check out the trailer for the film:

  • BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is now streaming on Disney+.

More Disney+ Day 2022:

Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now