“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” Now Streaming on Disney+ for Disney+ Day

As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, Disney+ Day officially arrived. To kick things off, the streaming service surprised fans with the release of the concert film BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.
What’s Happening:
- A new concert film from K-Pop sensations BTS is now streaming on Disney+ as part of this year’s Disney+ Day Celebration.
- BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA. showcases live performances from the band’s concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles late last year
- The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of hit songs such as:
- “Dynamite”
- “Butter”
- “Permission to Dance”
- And more
- For those unaware, BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”
- BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.
- The movie is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.
- You can check out the trailer for the film:
- BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is now streaming on Disney+.
