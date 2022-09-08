“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” Now Streaming on Disney+ for Disney+ Day

As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, Disney+ Day officially arrived. To kick things off, the streaming service surprised fans with the release of the concert film BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.

What’s Happening:

A new concert film from K-Pop sensations BTS is now streaming on Disney+ as part of this year’s Disney+ Day Celebration.

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA . showcases live performances from the band’s concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles late last year

. showcases live performances from the band’s concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles late last year The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of hit songs such as: “Dynamite” “Butter” “Permission to Dance” And more

For those unaware, BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”

BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The movie is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.

You can check out the trailer for the film:

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is now streaming on Disney+.

