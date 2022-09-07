Celebrate Disney+ Day with Merchandise for “Cars on the Road,” “She-Hulk” and More

Even though Disney+’s third anniversary is still a ways away (November 12), tomorrow, Disney+ Day kicks off tomorrow and we’re already going shopping. Right now fans can browse a variety of merchandise themed to Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk and Thor: Love and Thunder.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

How are you preparing for Disney+ Day

In anticipation of Disney+ Day taking place on September 8th, we’re taking a look at some recent shows as well as two other offerings making their streaming debut tomorrow: Cars on the Road Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Thor: Love and Thunder

Fans can join in the fun by watching each of these exciting shows and movies but if that’s not enough, there’s plenty of shopping opportunities too!

Whether the playroom could use some new Cars or your display case could benefit from a lightsaber or Pop! figure, you’ll love the toys and collectibles that are available now and for pre-order from your favorite brands.

or your display case could benefit from a lightsaber or Pop! figure, you’ll love the toys and collectibles that are available now and for pre-order from your favorite brands. Below are links to a handful of the merchandise that celebrates new Disney+ content. Happy shopping and Happy Disney+ Day!

Cars on the Road

Cars enthusiasts can get revved up for the new Cars on the Road series, debuting on September 8 on Disney+, with the Cars on the Road book and some new products from Mattel including:

Radiator Springs Tour Playset

Color Change Whale Car Wash Trackset

Salt Flats Super Speed Playset

Showtime Loop Trackset

Obi-Wan Kenobi Products:

Fans revisiting Lucasfilm’s original limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, via the new documentary, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, can choose their destinies and show their light side or dark side affiliation via products honoring both sides of the Force, including the:

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Obi-Wan Kenobi in Jedi Robe Funko POP!

Of course there’s much more like Darth Revan’s formidable blade as well as Leia Organa’s and Rey’s unique weapons. Plus stay tuned for more on the limited edition Obi-Wan Kenobi Set that features 3 hilts!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Today, Funko unveiled the new POP Marvel: She-Hulk – Wong vinyl figure as part of their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law product line-up. The figure depicting the Master of the Mystic Arts is now on pre-order.

Thor: Love and Thunder

One can’t embark on an epic cosmic journey without the proper gear. As Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on Disney+, voyagers can choose from a variety of new products inspired by the latest Marvel Studios film.

Loungefly Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Glow-In-The-Dark Cosplay Mini Backpack

Funko Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder – 2pk Thor & Mighty Thor

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Strongest Avenger Cosplay Trucker Hat

LEGO Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder The Goat Boat Building Kit

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder Plush Goat Set