Disney+ Day 2022 Disney Parks Offerings Announced: Early Entry for Subscribers, Themed Treats, and More

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was moving Disney+ Day from the streaming service’s anniversary date to September 8th in a bid to coincide with this year’s D23 Expo. Now, the Disney+ Day offerings for the Disney Parks have been announced, including special perks for subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- On September 8th, fans will not only be able to celebrate Disney+ Day with new offerings on the platform and special announcements but will also get to enjoy offerings in the Disney Parks.
- First, according to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations will enjoy access to parks at the Disneyland Resort* and Walt Disney World Resorts 30 minutes before regular park opening.
- In turn, guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort (with valid admission and a reservation) will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park opening.
- Elsewhere, subscribers will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Disneyland Resort theme parks.
- Speaking of photos, fans are also invited to join the celebrations digitally with Disney PhotoPass Lenses for Disney+ Day. Don festive Mickey ears or invite Groot to make a cameo through these limited-time lenses – available to those celebrating in the parks or at home in the U.S. through Snapchat and the My Disney Experience app.
Additional Walt Disney World Disney+ Day Offerings:
- At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades as well as other surprises throughout the day.
- Walt Disney World Resort hotels will also host Disney+ screening at Movie Under the Stars.
Additional Disneyland Resort Disney+ Day Offerings:
- Fun and festive Disney+ Day food and beverage offerings will be available throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- This includes a blue dusted churro – only available at Disneyland Resort theme parks this Disney+ Day on Buena Vista Street and Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure park, near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park.
- At the Downtown Disney District, choose from three true-blue cocktails: an Ocean Breeze at Naples Ristorante E Bar, Blue Hawaiian at Uva Bar & Cafe, and a Tropical Margarita at Tortilla Jo’s.
- Also be on the lookout for commemorative chalk art at the Downtown Disney District and at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Strike a starry pose at Hollywood Land with a photo op featuring Mater and Lightning McQueen before vrooming over to Cars Land.
- Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are invited to stop by Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for a special movie screening.
Disneyland Paris Disney+ Day Offerings:
- Not to be left out, Disneyland Paris will also be celebrating Disney+ Day.
- Plans include dedicated entertainment program specially developed for this occasion
- These include special photo opportunities with Disney PhotoPass.
- There will also be a blue-themed chocolate hazelnut donut, seen above.
- Plus, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are invited for the first time to enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris at 9:00 a.m. (30 minutes before regular park opening).
Disney Cruise Line Disney+ Day Offerings:
- During the August 29th through September 5th Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, members aboard the Disney Wonder will be treated to special gifts from Disney+ and nine exclusive shows and experiences supporting current and upcoming Disney+ programming.
Hong Kong Disneyland Disney+ Day Offerings:
- Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate on September 10th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning