Disney+ Day 2022 Disney Parks Offerings Announced: Early Entry for Subscribers, Themed Treats, and More

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was moving Disney+ Day from the streaming service’s anniversary date to September 8th in a bid to coincide with this year’s D23 Expo. Now, the Disney+ Day offerings for the Disney Parks have been announced, including special perks for subscribers.

What’s Happening:

On September 8th, fans will not only be able to celebrate Disney+ Day with new offerings on the platform and special announcements but will also get to enjoy offerings in the Disney Parks.

First, according to the Disney Parks Blog Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

In turn, guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort (with valid admission and a reservation) will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park opening.

Elsewhere, subscribers will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Speaking of photos, fans are also invited to join the celebrations digitally with Disney PhotoPass Lenses for Disney+ Day. Don festive Mickey ears or invite Groot to make a cameo through these limited-time lenses – available to those celebrating in the parks or at home in the U.S. through Snapchat and the My Disney Experience app.

Additional Walt Disney World Disney+ Day Offerings:

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades as well as other surprises throughout the day.

Walt Disney World Resort hotels will also host Disney+ screening at Movie Under the Stars.

Additional Disneyland Resort Disney+ Day Offerings:

Fun and festive Disney+ Day food and beverage offerings will be available throughout the Disneyland Resort.

This includes a blue dusted churro – only available at Disneyland Resort theme parks this Disney+ Day on Buena Vista Street and Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure

At the Downtown Disney

Also be on the lookout for commemorative chalk art at the Downtown Disney District and at the Disneyland Hotel.

Strike a starry pose at Hollywood Land with a photo op featuring Mater and Lightning McQueen before vrooming over to Cars Land.

Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are invited to stop by Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for a special movie screening.

Disneyland Paris Disney+ Day Offerings:

Not to be left out, Disneyland Paris will also be celebrating Disney+ Day.

Plans include dedicated entertainment program specially developed for this occasion

These include special photo opportunities with Disney PhotoPass.

There will also be a blue-themed chocolate hazelnut donut, seen above.

Plus, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are invited for the first time to enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris at 9:00 a.m. (30 minutes before regular park opening).

Disney Cruise Line Disney+ Day Offerings:

During the August 29th through September 5th Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, members aboard the Disney Wonder will be treated to special gifts from Disney+ and nine exclusive shows and experiences supporting current and upcoming Disney+ programming.

Hong Kong Disneyland Disney+ Day Offerings:

Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate on September 10th.

