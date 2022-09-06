Disneyland Paris Releases Full Program For Disney+ Day 2022

Disney Parks around the world are set to celebrate Disney+ Day on September 8th with a range of extra experiences and perks for guests visiting on the big day. Disneyland Paris is no exception, revealing their schedule for the day.

What’s Happening:

Disney+

Cast members will be handing out celebratory Disney+ Day badges to guests from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Dancers will be welcoming guests to Disneyland Park with a one-of-a-kind performance in Town Square at 9:10 a.m./ 9:25 a.m./ 9:40 a.m./ 9:55 a.m./ 10:10 a.m./ 11:20 a.m / 11:35 a.m./ 11:50 a.m./ 12:00 p.m./ 12:45 p.m./ 1:00 p.m.

A special Disney+ photo call will be available in Videopolis Theatre from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., with special rare character appearances from 11:15 a.m. – 2.15 p.m.

Watch the latest Disney+ trailers on the big screens in Videopolis.

Café Hyperion will be serving up hazelnut-chocolate filled, blue Disney+ doughnuts (available with purchase of a menu).

A number of special PhotoPass Magic Shot opportunities will be available around both parks: Olaf in Frontierland: 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Raya in Adventureland: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Grogu in Discoveryland: 11:40 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 3.15 p.m. – 5.15 p.m. Baymax in Discoveryland: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mei-Mei in Toon Studio: 10:45 a.m. – 4.45 p.m. Cars On The Road Captain America’s Shield near the Hero Training Center: 10:45 a.m. – 1.45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



A Disney+ dream team will bring a burst of blue to Main Street U.S.A. With a dazzling procession just before Disney Stars On Parade at 5:00 p.m.

To end the day, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be illuminated blue for a “Disney Streams… Blue!” nighttime finale at 8.45 p.m..

If you’re not planning a visit to a Disney Park on September 8th, you can always join in the celebrations at home – with plenty of new releases coming to the streaming service on September 8th.