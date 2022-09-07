Vast Amount of Special Perks and an Introductory Offer Revealed for Disney+ Subscribers in Honor of Disney+ Day

In anticipation of Disney+ Day on September 8th, fans are invited to join the Disney+ community with a special introductory offer and receive even more value with their subscription with the ultimate collection of limited-time offers, experiences, and perks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Starting today at 9:00pm PT through Monday, September 19th at 11:59pm PT, new and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 here

The Disney+ Day celebration leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event from September 9th through September 11th, where subscribers in attendance can receive access to even more onsite perks and expect exciting announcements and first-looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals.

Subscriber Perks in Honor of Disney+ Day:

Both existing and new subscribers can receive the following perks in celebration of Disney+ Day starting September 8th at 12:00am PT / 3:00am ET:

Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise: Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney

Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of Disney Cruise Line Offer: Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8th on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories.

Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8th on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories. Walt Disney World Resort Offer: Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus

Experience holiday fun during the National Geographic Digital Subscription Offer: Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app. Uber One Offer: Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order. Disney Movie Insiders Bonus Points: When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30th, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It's free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more.

When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30th, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It's free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more. Disney Parks Early Entry: On September 8th, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort

On September 8th, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disney+ Fan-Favorite Screenings at AMC Theatres: From September 8th-19th, select AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Thor: Ragnarok, Pixar’s Cars and Newsies. Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.

Perks for Disney+ Subscribers at D23 Expo:

Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo can continue the Disney+ Day celebration with special experiences, giveaways, and offers at the convention. To access the following perks, subscribers can pick up their Disney+ Subscriber Pass September 8th through September 11th from 7:00am to 7:00pm at D23 Expo Will Call and the Arena Box Office at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. To confirm your subscriber pass, guests will need to scan their valid D23 Expo badge.

Subscriber Screening (September 8th): On Thursday, September 8th, subscribers and their families heading to D23 Expo are invited to celebrate Disney+ Day with a special screening under the stars of the Disney+ Day Premiere, Pinocchio at the Hilton Anaheim located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. This subscriber-only event will jumpstart the celebration through D23 Expo weekend with special content, live DJ, a volunteer opportunity, refreshments, giveaways, and more. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 7:00 p.m. To access the screening, subscribers must show their Disney+ Subscriber Pass. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Thursday, September 8th, subscribers and their families heading to D23 Expo are invited to celebrate Disney+ Day with a special screening under the stars of the Disney+ Day Premiere, at the Hilton Anaheim located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. This subscriber-only event will jumpstart the celebration through D23 Expo weekend with special content, live DJ, a volunteer opportunity, refreshments, giveaways, and more. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 7:00 p.m. To access the screening, subscribers must show their Disney+ Subscriber Pass. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Offer Spots: Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass. In the Disney+ Innovation Lounge, Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members will receive a Disney+ Collectible Card pack featuring custom illustrations celebrating some of the most popular current and upcoming Disney+ movies and shows.

Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass. In the Disney+ Innovation Lounge, Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members will receive a Disney+ Collectible Card pack featuring custom illustrations celebrating some of the most popular current and upcoming Disney+ movies and shows. Early Access to Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Marvel Legacy Black Panther Shoe: Subscribers at D23 Expo can sign up for early access to the new Adidas shoe inspired by Wakandan symbols and the iconic costume of the legendary Marvel character Black Panther. Subscribers can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge for a sneak peek at the new shoe, plus get on the list for a limited drop available soon.

Subscribers at D23 Expo can sign up for early access to the new Adidas shoe inspired by Wakandan symbols and the iconic costume of the legendary Marvel character Black Panther. Subscribers can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge for a sneak peek at the new shoe, plus get on the list for a limited drop available soon. Citizen: Citizen invites guests at D23 Expo to celebrate “moments in time,” and in celebration of the D23 Expo and Disney+ Day, will be offering select products available just for Disney+ Subscribers, including a new watch inspired by the Disney+ Day premiere Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder . Attendees can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge or the Citizen booth to learn more.

Citizen invites guests at D23 Expo to celebrate “moments in time,” and in celebration of the D23 Expo and Disney+ Day, will be offering select products available just for Disney+ Subscribers, including a new watch inspired by the Disney+ Day premiere Marvel Studios’ Attendees can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge or the Citizen booth to learn more. Corkcicle: Experience hero hydration with select Corkcicle products available at D23 Expo, just for Disney+ Subscribers. Subscribers will be able to purchase 24oz tumblers inspired by popular Marvel characters Thor and Loki

Additional Disney+ Day Celebrations from Across the Company: