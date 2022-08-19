“Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny” Sweepstakes Announced by Lucasfilm, Win Walt Disney World Vacation

Star Wars fans hoping to take a trip aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World now have an opportunity to do it for free, thanks to a new sweepstakes announced today by Lucasfilm.

The “Choose Your Destiny” sweepstakes will award one lucky fan with a five-night Walt Disney World vacation, including a stay aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a build-your-own lightsaber from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and more fun at the Most Magical Place On Earth.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm has announced a new “Choose Your Destiny” sweepstakes in which one lucky fan will win a six-day / five-night Walt Disney World vacation.

The trip will include a stay aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive experience, a buildable custom lightsaber from Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and other Walt Disney World activities.

This sweepstakes is tied into the Choose Your Destiny collection of products inspired by the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series which recently concluded on Disney+.

live-action series which recently concluded on Disney+. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by posting an Instagram reel answering the question “Are you team light side or dark side?”, following the @StarWarsLife

The sweepstakes will end on Thursday, September 15.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Are you a Jedi, like your father before you? Or do you align with the dark side of the Force and the Lords of the Sith? Following the epic conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars limited series streaming only on Disney+, fans will choose their own destiny with a plethora of Star Wars products this summer, from lightsaber collectibles, to home goods, accessories, and more. Starting today, you can visit the official Choose Your Destiny page to explore exciting new products from around the galaxy, perfect for fans of all ages.”



For additional information on entering the Choose Your Destiny sweepstakes, be sure to visit the official Star Wars website.