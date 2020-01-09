Her Universe Launches Star Wars Inspired Choose Your Destiny Collection at Disney Parks

by | Jan 9, 2020 10:05 AM Pacific Time

Her Universe is bringing balance to the Force with their newly released Choose Your Destiny collection. Available now at Disney Parks and coming soon to shopDisney, these 90s inspired styles feature a bold black and white color palette and the iconic phrase “May the Force be with You.”  

What’s happening:

  • Whether fans are drawn to the Light or Dark Side, Her Universe is reminding them destiny lies in their own hands with their latest Star Wars inspired collection.
  • Choose Your Destiny in the new Her Universe Collection available now at Disney Parks and coming soon to shopDisney!
  • Inspired by ‘90s fashion trends and a black and white color palette, this collection is perfectly balanced and gives fans the opportunity to proudly wear their fandom in a fashion-forward way.
  • With bold Star Wars logos, both Rebel and Imperial symbols and the classic phrase, “May the Force Be with You,” there is something for everyone with this simple and sleek collection.
  • Several pieces even feature a hidden, inside trim with the reminder to “Choose Your Destiny.”

Where to shop:

  • Her Universe pieces for women and Our Universe pieces for men and unisex are now available across Disney Parks.
  • Disneyland Resort:

Star Trader and Launch Bay at Disneyland Park

Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure Park

World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District.

Tatooine Traders and Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Outpost

Star Wars: Trading Post

World of Disney at Disney Springs.

  • The collection will also be available on shopDisney starting January 27

What she’s saying:

  • Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars and founder of Her Universe: “I am a huge Star Wars fan and I love showing off my fandom proudly! When designing this collection, we wanted to create the perfect outfit to wear while living your best life on Batuu. Whether it’s drinking blue milk, picking out your perfect lightsaber or flying the Millennium Falcon, everyone wants that wearable souvenir and photo that shows the perfect day at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”
