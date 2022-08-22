AMC Theaters To Hold Special Screenings of Disney-Owned Favorites in Celebration of Disney+ Day

AMC Theaters is getting in on the Disney+ Day fun, holding special screenings at theaters everywhere of a selection of Disney favorites and some fun swag and bargains for Disney+ subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Day will deliver even more excitement to subscribers with additional content premiering globally on September 8 as well as celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. New titles include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and “Welcome to the Club,” a new short from The Simpsons.
- From September 8-19, select AMC Theaters is getting in on the fun and will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including:
- Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone.
- Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.
- Tickets will be on sale on September 1st, and additional special subscriber perks will be announced in the lead-up to September 8.
- This year, Disney+ Day will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA that runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11th.
