AMC Theaters To Hold Special Screenings of Disney-Owned Favorites in Celebration of Disney+ Day

AMC Theaters is getting in on the Disney+ Day fun, holding special screenings at theaters everywhere of a selection of Disney favorites and some fun swag and bargains for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ Day will deliver even more excitement to subscribers with additional content premiering globally celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

From September 8-19, select AMC Theaters is getting in on the fun and will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including: Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Pixar Animation Studios' Cars and Newsies.

Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone.

Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.

Tickets will be on sale on September 1st, and additional special subscriber perks will be announced in the lead-up to September 8.

This year, Disney+ Day will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA that runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11th.