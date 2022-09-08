TV Recap: “The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club” Brings Disney Villains to Springfield

Lisa Simpson finds out it’s good to be bad in Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons that debuted today as part of Disney+ Day. Featuring the Disney Villains, the newest Disney+ exclusive Simpsons short takes a few harmless jabs at The Walt Disney Company. Enjoy this recap of the newest short, featuring all of the Disney jokes and gags.

Bart has brought Lisa to a magical castle where she is to be crowned an official Disney Princess. She’s wearing an orange dress in the style of Snow White and pillars on the castle depict stone statues of Cinderella, Elsa, and Tiana (a nod to the Seven Dwarfs holding up the roof of Team Disney at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank). Bart asks Lisa if she’s sure she wants to be a princess and we see his shadow change to include horns.

As Bart opens the door, he tells Lisa “First step’s a killer” in a different voice as she runs towards an enchanted staircase that will take her to her presumed coronation. But as soon as her high-heeled foot touches the first step, they flip and extend into a slide. Bart transforms into Loki (a vocal cameo from Tom Hiddleston), who announces himself. “It is I, Loki, making another contractually obligated experience. Though my powers are no match for the accountants at Disney Legal Affairs.”

The slide takes Lisa down to a dungeon and a shadow begins to emerge from one of the doors. Lisa believes it to be Snow White coming to rescue her, but it’s actually her attempted murderess, The Witch from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. More Disney Villains emerge, including Kaa from The Jungle Book, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Hades from Hercules, and Scar from The Lion King. A banner reads “Disney Villain Land: The Crappiest Place on Earth.”

Lisa tells the dastardly crew that she’s not a villain. Cruella counters, saying “Disney gets rid of princesses as soon as they’re twenty. It’s a fact.” The Witch holds up her Magic Mirror and we see Snow White crying. She looks at Lisa and says “I was nineteen-and-three-quarters!”

“And we villains get to sing diabolical tunes which became Drag Show Favorites,” chimes in Ursula, who kicks off a musical number that lasts for the duration of the short. She uses her powers to transform Lisa’s princess dress into a witch’s hat and cloak.

Captain Hook takes the next line of the song, singing about how ladies much prefer men with hooks to handsome princes. He holds up the Magic Mirror and we see The Prince looking out of it. As Hook raises his hook to destroy the prince’s handsome visage, he begs “Not the face!” Hook slashes off his hand instead. “Thank you,” calls The Prince.

In a line that feels more at home with Maleficent, Cruella sings about taking revenge after not receiving a party invitation. She gives Lisa an example, setting a bounce castle on fire.

Kaa shows Lisa that she can decapitate Bart’s head if he destroys her toys. Lisa counters that the villains always die at the end, which brings the party to a momentary halt.

Ursula tells Lisa that death is better than living happily ever after with some guy, ushering in a chorus line of princes who sing in unison about how predictable they are, their dim wits, their proclivity for kissing unconscious women, and the fact that they want their wives to become baby factories. “Life with me will not be easy, you’re better off with Doc and Sneezy,” they conclude, revealing the two dwarves.

The screen behind the dwarves breaks apart and Mickey Mouse emerges, angry at not being included in the song (Minnie stands behind him in shock).

The princes scramble to appease their boss, complimenting Mickey and implying that he lost wait while they create an homage to the big cheese with their bodies (Doc and Sneezy join in).

And they all lived wickedly ever after. The end credits feature some fun artwork of Disney Villains wreaking havoc around Springfield, starting with a poker game. Notice who the Queen is on the deck of cards?

Ursula and Lisa drive off a cliff in an homage to Thelma & Louise (a variation of this was used as a promotional poster for the short)

Hades stops by Springfield Elementary to assist with Lisa’s volcano demonstration, much to the chagrin of Miss Hoover.

Kaa is about to have a late-night snack in the form of Homer, who apparently didn’t need to be hypnotized since his eyes aren’t swirling like Mowgli’s were.

Lisa becomes the ringleader of a circus, bravely sticking her head between the jaws of Scar.

Homer gets a wedgie from Hook, with the Never Land captain seemingly more bothered by it than the patriarch of the Simpsons= family.

Lisa goes shopping with The Witch for the latest release at the Poisoned Apple Store.

And Cruella tries on Santa’s Little Helper to see how a greyhound coat would look.

Shh!

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club Voice Cast:

Bart Simpson/Mickey Mouse – Nancy Cartwright

Lisa Simpson – Yeardly Smith

Ursula – Dawnn Lewis

The Witch – Tress MacNeille

Captain Hook – Kevin Michael Richardson

The Princes – Chris Edgerly

Loki – Tom Hiddleston

Season 34 of The Simpsons premieres Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on FOX. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for episode recaps.