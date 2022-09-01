Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club” Short Coming on Disney+ Day

As has been the case in the past, The Simpsons will be debuting a new exclusive short on Disney+ Day, September 8th. The poster for the new short, titled Welcome to the Club, has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- “Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.”
- The new short appears to feature Lisa letting loose her villainous side, as she appears with Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the poster.
- The all-new short, a Disney+ Day premiere, begins streaming September 8th only on Disney+.
- While on Disney+, you can also peruse some other unique Simpsons shorts, including When Billie Met Lisa (featuring Billie Eilish), the Star Wars-themed The Force Awakens From Its Nap, and the short celebrating the one year anniversary of Disney+, Plusaversary.
