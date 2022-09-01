Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club” Short Coming on Disney+ Day

As has been the case in the past, The Simpsons will be debuting a new exclusive short on Disney+ Day, September 8th. The poster for the new short, titled Welcome to the Club, has been revealed.

“Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.”

The new short appears to feature Lisa letting loose her villainous side, as she appears with Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the poster.

in the poster. The all-new short, a Disney+ Day premiere, begins streaming September 8th only on Disney+.

While on Disney+, you can also peruse some other unique Simpsons shorts, including When Billie Met Lisa (featuring Billie Eilish), the Star Wars-themed The Force Awakens From Its Nap, and the short celebrating the one year anniversary of Disney+, Plusaversary.

