Disney+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

Disney+ has released a new trailer and the key art for season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

What’s Happening:

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

The Disney Branded Television series, produced by ABC

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular.

season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet and Steve Brill.

Check out the trailer for season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers below: