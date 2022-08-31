Regan Aliyah Reportedly Join Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Marvel continues to build the cast for their upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart. Regan Aliyah is the latest name tied to the new superhero series, according to Deadline.

Aliyah has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart in an undisclosed role.

Marvel has declined to comment on the casting at this time.

Aliyah is both an actor and rapper who is set to appear in Netflix's XO, Kitty , a spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before .

She also previously appeared in the TV miniseries Club Mickey Mouse.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.

Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

The cast:

Dominique Thorne

Anthony Ramos

Manny Montana

Alden Ehrenreich

Shea Couleé

Zoe Terakes