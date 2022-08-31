Regan Aliyah Reportedly Join Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Marvel continues to build the cast for their upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart. Regan Aliyah is the latest name tied to the new superhero series, according to Deadline.
- Aliyah has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart in an undisclosed role.
- Marvel has declined to comment on the casting at this time.
- Aliyah is both an actor and rapper who is set to appear in Netflix's XO, Kitty, a spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before.
- She also previously appeared in the TV miniseries Club Mickey Mouse.
More on Ironheart:
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.
- Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer for the upcoming series.
- Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced as directors for the new series.
- Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.
The cast:
- Dominique Thorne
- Anthony Ramos
- Manny Montana
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Shea Couleé
- Zoe Terakes
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now