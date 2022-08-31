Regan Aliyah Reportedly Join Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Marvel continues to build the cast for their upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart. Regan Aliyah is the latest name tied to the new superhero series, according to Deadline.

  • Aliyah has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart in an undisclosed role.
  • Marvel has declined to comment on the casting at this time.
  • Aliyah is both an actor and rapper who is set to appear in Netflix's XO, Kitty, a spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before.
  • She also previously appeared in the TV miniseries Club Mickey Mouse.

More on Ironheart:

  • Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.
  • Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer for the upcoming series.
  • Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced as directors for the new series.
  • Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

The cast:

  • Dominique Thorne
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Manny Montana
  • Alden Ehrenreich
  • Shea Couleé
  • Zoe Terakes
