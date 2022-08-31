New Poster for “Star Wars: Andor” Released Three Weeks Ahead of Series Debut

We are now three weeks away from the premiere of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+. To drum up excitement, a new poster for the series was released today.
About Star Wars: Andor
- Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.
- The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One.
- The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One.
- Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.
- It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.
- Luna recently participated in a virtual press conference to discuss his involvement in the series, both as an actor and as executive producer.
- Additionally, we have Q&A’s with other members of the cast and crew, including Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller & Denise Gough, and series creator Tony Gilroy.
- The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut September 21st on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Joy Bryant (Parenthood) has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles.
- Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+.
- We're one month away from the much-anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2, and to celebrate Disney+ has released a new poster for the movie.
