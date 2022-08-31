New Poster for “Star Wars: Andor” Released Three Weeks Ahead of Series Debut

We are now three weeks away from the premiere of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+. To drum up excitement, a new poster for the series was released today.

About Star Wars: Andor

Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.

The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One .

. The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One .

. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.

It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.

Luna recently participated in a virtual press conference

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut September 21st on Disney+.

