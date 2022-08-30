Joy Bryant Joins the Cast of “The Spiderwick Chronicles”

According to Variety, Joy Bryant (Parenthood) has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Bryant has been cast as Helen Grace. Helen is described as smart, loving, and strong. In the wake of her divorce, Helen uproots her family from their home in Brooklyn to her grandfather Arthur Spiderwick’s estate in Michigan. A mother of three teenagers, she is doing everything she can to provide for her family while also trying to help her son Jared resolve his mental health issues.

Bryant joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell Christian Slater

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own. Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.