Kat Coiro Tapped to Direct First Two Episodes of “The Spiderwick Chronicles” for Disney+

According to Deadline, Kat Coiro (Marry Me) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

The books, written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, consist of The Field Guide, which was published in 2003, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda’s Secret, The Ironwood Tree and The Wrath of Mulgarath.

was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen. The series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite ( Locke & Key ) is showrunner and executive produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

