Marvel Reportedly in Talks with Kat Coiro to Direct “She-Hulk” Series for Disney+

It looks like Marvel may have found a director for their upcoming She-Hulk series. Kat Coiro is reportedly in talks with the studio to helm several episodes of the new superhero show, according to Deadline.
- Coiro has directed feature films, with her next project – Universal’s Marry Me – slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.
- She has also directed episodes for a long list of popular television series, including:
- Coiro is reportedly currently in negotiations to direct several episodes of the She-Hulk series, including the pilot episode.
- She will also serve as an executive producer on the series.
- Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has already signed on to lead the writers room.
- There is currently no timetable for production on She-Hulk as Marvel still needs to find a lead actress to portray the title character.
- This news comes shortly after Marvel brought in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct at least one episode of their Ms. Marvel series, which is also coming to Disney+.
More on She-Hulk:
- After receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters develops her own powers and green hued skin.
- Unlike her cousin, she maintains her intelligence and personality as she transforms into She-Hulk.
- Jennifer Walters was one of the last major characters co-created by Stan Lee. She made her comic debut in the 1980s and was even part of the Fantastic Four team.
- Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner in the MCU, said he was in talks with Marvel to appear in the series during C2E2 back in March.
- She-Hulk was announced at the D23 Expo back in August, along with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel series, each heading to Disney+.
