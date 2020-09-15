Marvel Reportedly in Talks with Kat Coiro to Direct “She-Hulk” Series for Disney+

It looks like Marvel may have found a director for their upcoming She-Hulk series. Kat Coiro is reportedly in talks with the studio to helm several episodes of the new superhero show, according to Deadline.

Coiro has directed feature films, with her next project – Universal’s Marry Me – slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

She has also directed episodes for a long list of popular television series, including: Netflix's Dead To Me Showtime's Shameless FX It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia ABC Modern Family NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Coiro is reportedly currently in negotiations to direct several episodes of the She-Hulk series, including the pilot episode.

She will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has already signed on

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has already signed on to write the series. There is currently no timetable for production on She-Hulk as Marvel still needs to find a lead actress to portray the title character.

as Marvel still needs to find a lead actress to portray the title character. This news comes shortly after Marvel brought in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct Ms. Marvel series, which is also coming to Disney+

