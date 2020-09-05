Marvel Reportedly Taps Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah to Direct “Ms. Marvel” Series on Disney+

The star of the recently-released Marvel’s Avengers video game is still set to get her own series on Disney+ and it looks like that series is getting closer to starting production. Marvel has reportedly tapped Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct at least one episode of the coming Ms. Marvel series, according to The Direct.
- El Arbi and Fallah are best known for directing the 2020 action/comedy Bad Boys for Life.
- It’s unclear how many episodes the pair of directors will helm.
- Production on the new series is expected to begin in in the fall and run into spring 2021.
- Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, Marvel Comics’ first Muslim character.
- The series was announced at the D23 Expo last year, along with She-Hulk and Moon Knight.
