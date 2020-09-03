Amazon Reportedly In Talk With Sony to Distribute Suite of Marvel Series, Beginning with “Silk”

Amazon is reportedly in talks to be the distributor for a package of series based on Marvel characters controlled by Sony, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Sony is reportedly in talks with Amazon to become the sole SVOD distributor of a high-profile “suite” of shows featuring Marvel characters that are currently controlled by the studio.
- While the “suite” is a package of shows that contains multiple titles, the first title was identified by Sony a year ago. Silk, written by Lauren Moon (Atypical), had already been in development at the studio.
- Reportedly, the talks are still in early stages and there are issues, mostly with the rights for the characters. Possibly because of this, the suite of programming is expected to see a linear platform before going to Amazon for streaming.
- Early last year, Sony TV signed a deal with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) that would have the pair oversee the suite of TV Series based on the Marvel Characters. The package approach is similar to the sale of four series by Marvel to Netflix that began with Daredevil.
- The series suite has been a priority for Sony, having previously discussed it on earnings calls.
- Silk (aka Cindy Moon) is a fictional Korean American superhero, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. She first appeared as a faceless cameo in Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April 2014. She was part of the new Agents of Atlas team, which debuted in a War of the Realms tie-in and later got their own five-issue limited series. A new Silk ongoing series was set to be published in July 2020 by writer Maruene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, but is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Silk has also been portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.