Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell Join “The Spiderwick Chronicles” as Leads Jared and Simon

Following on from this morning’s news of Christian Slater joining The Spiderwick Chronicles adaptation coming to Disney+, the show has also added two younger cast members.

What’s Happening:

) and Noah Cottrell ( ) have been cast as the young leads, twin brothers Jared and Simon. Daniels’ Jared is the adventurous, clever, and impulsive twin brother, who has been troubled by anger issues. Cottrell is the thoughtful, more rational twin Simon, who is an animal lover – Jared’s antithesis in everything. The twins have been inseparable since birth and even developed their own special “twin language,” but resentments are growing between them, threatening to disrupt their brotherly bond.

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.