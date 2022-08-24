Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell Join “The Spiderwick Chronicles” as Leads Jared and Simon

Following on from this morning’s news of Christian Slater joining The Spiderwick Chronicles adaptation coming to Disney+, the show has also added two younger cast members.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Lyon Daniels (We Can Be Heroes) and Noah Cottrell (Gordita Chronicles) have been cast as the young leads, twin brothers Jared and Simon.
- Daniels’ Jared is the adventurous, clever, and impulsive twin brother, who has been troubled by anger issues. Cottrell is the thoughtful, more rational twin Simon, who is an animal lover – Jared’s antithesis in everything. The twins have been inseparable since birth and even developed their own special “twin language,” but resentments are growing between them, threatening to disrupt their brotherly bond.
- The Spiderwick Chronicles book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.
- Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.
- The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now