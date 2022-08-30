New Poster Released for “Hocus Pocus 2” Premiering on Disney+ One Month From Today

Hocus Pocus 2 will be here before you know it on Disney+ on September 30th, 2022. The new poster has been released and will make you excited about this film.

What's Happening:

  • The brand new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released and will be coming to Disney+ in one month on September 30th.
  • If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can see it below.

Hocus Pocus 2 Synopsis:

  • It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.
  • Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Cast:

  • Doug Jones
  • Whitney Peak
  • Lilia Buckingham
  • Belisa Escobedo
  • Hannah Waddingham
  • Tony Hale
  • Sam Richardson
  • Juju Brener
  • Froy Gutierrez
  • Taylor Paige Henderson
  • Nina Kitchen

