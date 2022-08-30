Hocus Pocus 2 will be here before you know it on Disney+ on September 30th, 2022. The new poster has been released and will make you excited about this film.
What's Happening:
- The brand new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released and will be coming to Disney+ in one month on September 30th.
- If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can see it below.
Hocus Pocus 2 Synopsis:
- It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.
- Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
Cast:
- Doug Jones
- Whitney Peak
- Lilia Buckingham
- Belisa Escobedo
- Hannah Waddingham
- Tony Hale
- Sam Richardson
- Juju Brener
- Froy Gutierrez
- Taylor Paige Henderson
- Nina Kitchen
