Hocus Pocus 2 will be here before you know it on Disney+ on September 30th, 2022. The new poster has been released and will make you excited about this film.

What's Happening:

The brand new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released and will be coming to Disney+ in one month on September 30th.

has been released and will be coming to Disney+ in one month on September 30th. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can see it below.

Hocus Pocus 2 Synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Cast:

Doug Jones

Whitney Peak

Lilia Buckingham

Belisa Escobedo

Hannah Waddingham

Tony Hale

Sam Richardson

Juju Brener

Froy Gutierrez

Taylor Paige Henderson

Nina Kitchen