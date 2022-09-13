D23 Expo 2022 Video – “Back to the Grid: 40 Years of Tron Presented by Enterprise” Panel

At the same time as we got an opening timeframe for TRON Lightcycle / Run, coming Spring 2023 to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the D23 Expo also celebrated the movie where it all began, with a special panel for the 40th anniversary of TRON.

Producers and forward-thinking special effects wizards reunited with Tron himself, actor Bruce Boxleitner, for a nostalgic look back at the movie TRON—40 years after the ground-breaking sci-fi classic’s release. As the panelists shared stories about how they brought the futuristic film to life, giant monitors showcased original concept art and rare behind-the-scenes photos, along with historic snapshots taken outside Hollywood’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theater, where the film was first screened.

The featured panelists are:

Actor Bruce Boxleitner (Tron)

Producer Donald Kushner

Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Winn Taylor II

Visual Effects Supervisor Harrison Ellenshaw

Visual Effects Supervisor Glenn Campbell

Technical Supervisor John Scheele

DGA Trainee Carol Green

Imagineer Scott Drake

Watch the full “Back to the Grid: 40 Years of Tron Presented by Enterprise” panel below: