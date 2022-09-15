Disney+ Watch Guide: September 14th-20th

Disney+ gets “lively” this week with the premiere of its first recurring live series, Dancing with the Stars. Jumping from ABC to Disney+ for its 31st season, subscribers will want to tune in every Monday at 8 ET/5 PT to see the stars compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, September 14th

Short Circuit – “Reflect”

A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power. Directed by Hillary Bradfield

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "Let It Go"

The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

New Exclusives – Thursday, September 15th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 5

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Friday, September 16th

Mija

Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification. Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and dedication to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

New Exclusives – Monday, September 19th

Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, September 14th

First Alaskans

National Geographic’s Life Below Zero spin-off about the Indigenous peoples of Alaska.

In the Womb: Animal Babies

National Geographic’s new series uses science and puppetry to show the miracle of life for various animals.

New on Disney+ – Friday, September 16th

Coco (Sing-Along)

Get “Un Poco Loco” with the whole familia with Pixar’s musical classic and on-screen lyrics to every song.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Kevin Costner voices Enzo, a dog who narrates his life with a professional racecar driver, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Mike's New Car

Pixar’s first direct-to-video short accompanied Monsters, Inc. on September 17th, 2002.

20th Anniversary – 8 Simple Rules

Originally titled 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, this ABC sitcom premiered on September 17th, 2002.

10th Anniversary – Partysaurus Rex

One of Pixar’s “Toy Story Toons” shorts, Rex found himself at a bathtub raver for toys in this short that premiered on September 14th, 2012 with the 3D re-release of Finding Nemo.

10th Anniversary – Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

Disney XD’s animated series about a boy chosen to be the protector of his town officially kicked off on September 17th, 2012.

10th Anniversary – Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta

The third and final film in the franchaise was released on DVD and Blu-Ray on September 18th, 2012.