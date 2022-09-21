Paramount+ Releases Behind-The-Scenes Featurette for “Tulsa King” Starring Sylvester Stallone

Paramount+ has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming original series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone.
What’s Happening:
- Paramount+ debuted a behind-the-scenes featurette for the highly anticipated series Tulsa King today during a TCA panel. The featurette can be seen at the bottom of this post.
- Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.
- Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer. Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming series 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.
- Tulsa King premieres with two episodes on November 13th on Paramount+, with additional episodes released weekly on Sundays. Internationally, the show will stream on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13th, Australia and the U.K. on November 14th, and a later date to be announced in Latin America.
- The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday“), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).
- Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.