Social Reaction Roundup – “Hocus Pocus 2″

We are just a few days away from the long awaited premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our own Alex says that “Hocus Pocus 2 extends the campy fun of the original film into a new story about the power of sisterhood.”
The sequel keeps the spirit of the original alive and well while modernizing it for today’s audiences:
The film “easily matches the magic of the first.”
The Sanderson Sisters’ entrance in the film nostalgically brings some viewers back to their childhood:
Hocus Pocus 2 is the perfect kick-off to the Halloween season (and be sure to stick around for a post-credits scene):
The film seems destined to become a Halloween family tradition:
About Hocus Pocus 2:
- It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
- The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters (Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker) for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30th.
- Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars:
- Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War)
- Doug Jones (The Shape of Water)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl)
- Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories)
- Lilia Buckingham (Dirt)
- Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf)
- and Tony Hale (Veep)
- The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serving as executive producers.