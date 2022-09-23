Social Reaction Roundup – “Hocus Pocus 2″

We are just a few days away from the long awaited premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Our own Alex says that “Hocus Pocus 2 extends the campy fun of the original film into a new story about the power of sisterhood.”

"The witches are back!" #HocusPocus2 extends the campy fun of the original film into a new story about the power of sisterhood. For diehard fans, it also pulls in some famously deleted elements from the first film and serves up 2 musical numbers. pic.twitter.com/38YKL7Oplx — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 23, 2022

The sequel keeps the spirit of the original alive and well while modernizing it for today’s audiences:

Director @TisAnneFletcher has truly created a sequel that honours its predecessor #HocusPocus Whilst modernising it with a fresh new story that feature 3 Salem Teens,spellbinding musical numbers, Zombies @actordougjones & owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe @SamRichardson 🕯️✨🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/Fw9aQmpjjH — Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) September 23, 2022

I won't spoil the fun, but this legacy-quel's dedication to expanding the lore without repeating itself is refreshing. There are moments that, were this going to theaters, the crowd would go nuts. Make no mistake, #HocusPocus2 deserves to go to theaters. I hope someday it will. — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 23, 2022

The film “easily matches the magic of the first.”

THE WITCHES ARE BACK! I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed #HocusPocus2. It’s so much fun, easily matches the magic of the first!



Great to see The Sanderson Sisters back in action, plus there’s even some great musical numbers thrown in! GIMME MORE! pic.twitter.com/tyiKvk8xEc — Josh @ #LFF2022 (@JoshM_Jones) September 23, 2022

#HocusPocus2 put a spell on me from the start, not running amuck of the original, but blending fun callbacks with fresh humor and a simple, yet smart story. #BetteMidler is absolutely brilliant, leading a solid cast. I loved it and couldn’t stop smiling. A bewitching good time! pic.twitter.com/GGBsHgz6f4 — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies1) September 23, 2022

The Sanderson Sisters’ entrance in the film nostalgically brings some viewers back to their childhood:

Seeing @BetteMidler, @kathynajimy, and @SJP enter the scene was everything. Took me back to when I was a kid watching the original for the first time. #HocusPocus2 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) September 23, 2022

The Sanderson Sisters are back! #HocusPocus2 is filled with huge laughs and endless entertainment. Midler, Parker and Najimy don't miss a beat reprising their roles from 29 years ago and it's spellbinding seeing them together again. @HocusPocusMovie @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SJ1BNYrdks — Cinema Stubs 🎙️ (@CinemaStubs) September 23, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 is the perfect kick-off to the Halloween season (and be sure to stick around for a post-credits scene):

Hocus Pocus 2 is the PERFECT kick off to spooky season! The Sanderson sisters are back in this hilariously fun film! Fans will be thrilled with all the callbacks. Was not expecting there to be some truly emotional moments mixed in. A great follow up to the original.#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/5DfwFBJjcA — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 23, 2022

The film seems destined to become a Halloween family tradition:

#HocusPocus2 is pure magic! Destined to become a Halloween family tradition. It's exactly what you'd want from a legacy sequel, keeping the silly charm of the fan favorite original while evolving to fit a new audience nearly 30 years later.@HocusPocusMovie @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/FYZ8LNZIue — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) September 23, 2022

About Hocus Pocus 2:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters (Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker) for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30th.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War ) Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water ) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ) Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ) Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ) Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ) and Tony Hale ( Veep )

also stars: The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serving as executive producers.

