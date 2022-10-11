Event Recap: Disney+ Hallowstream Screening Showcases “Hocus Pocus 2” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

This past weekend, Disney+ hosted a two-night “Hallowstream” screening event at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

I was fortunate enough to attend Friday night’s Hallowstream screening of Hocus Pocus 2, and had a spookily spectacular time. Arriving at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the first thing guests saw was a big neon Disney+ logo illuminated near the entrance.

Inside the cemetery, there were photo ops for Hocus Pocus 2 specifically and Disney+ Hallowstream in general. There were also “witch makeover” stations for guests to get their best Sanderson-sisters look going before the movie began.

In front of the big screen erected next to one of the cemetery’s mausoleums, there were hundreds of blankets spread out on the ground as attendees prepared to enjoy the film. A Hallowstream slideshow played on the screen as a perfectly themed DJ spun Halloween tunes.

Roaming around the screening area, we encountered a big Oogie Boogie statue, food and beverage kiosks, and more photo spots. Then after watching the classic Donald Duck animated short “Trick or Treat” it was time for the feature presentation to begin.

After Hocus Pocus 2 ended, we explored the cemetery space a little more and enjoyed the atmospheric lighting setup installed for the Hallowstream event. We also stumbled across another photo op, this one tied into Marvel Studios’ “Special Presentation” Werewolf By Night, which would be playing the following evening at the cemetery. Also scheduled at Hollywood Forever for Hallowstream were the original Hocus Pocus (which played earlier Friday evening), Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the acclaimed Halloween episode of WandaVision (as a double feature with Werewolf By Night). Overall, we thought this year’s Disney+ Hallowstream event was a spine-chillingly good time at an incredibly cool venue in Hollywood.

Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, WandaVision, and Werewolf By Night are all available to stream on Disney+.

