Who is the Mystery Character Introduced in the Season Finale of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?”

The season finale of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and it is loaded with all kinds of exciting tidbits hinting at the future of the MCU. The biggest point of interest though is certainly the introduction of a mysterious new character in final moments of the episode, which seems to point to a couple of popular Marvel Comics stories potentially being adapted for the MCU.

Warning – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spoilers ahead!

Near the end of this week’s season finale, Bruce returns to interrupt a family dinner by dropping some very big news on them. He introduces them to his son, Skaar!

As you might have guessed, Skaar is not an original character for the MCU, but rather one with an extensive comic history. Skaar first appeared in “World War Hulk #5,” which is the finale of a very popular story arc that many fans are hoping to see told in the MCU.

However, Skaar doesn’t actually have a role in that story. Instead, Skaar is conceived during the preceding “Planet Hulk” story arc, in which Hulk frees the people of the planet Sakaar from a tyrant known as the Red King and marries a character named Caiera. Hulk only ever got to Sakaar by being banished from Earth by Tony Stark, Reed Richards and others. After the “Planet Hulk” war was over, the very ship he was sent from Earth in explodes, killing millions, including his wife and unborn child.

That then results in “World War Hulk” story arc, in which Hulk takes what’s left of his army back to Earth to exact his revenge on those who banished him and killed his new family. In the end, we see that back on Sakaar, the son of the Hulk has survived.

Since then, Skaar has had quite a few adventures and a complicated relationship with his father. He has worked with heroes like the Avengers and others and also been on the wrong side of the law at times.

While it seems possible we get one of those Skaar story arcs in the MCU now, “Planet Hulk” and “World War Hulk” don’t seem entirely off the table. They would have to be heavily altered in order to fit within the MCU now, but that sort of thing has been done for the MCU before (see Avengers: Infinity War).

Perhaps a Hulk series or movie could explain exactly what Hulk was up to on Sakaar during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and we could see his fight against the Red King. Skaar, who ages up much more quickly than humans due to being half alien, could be born during this trip. Alternatively, he could have been born after Hulk’s previous visit to Sakaar, seen in Thor: Ragnarok. If that is the case, Skaar could assist Hulk in this “Planet Hulk” adaptation.

A “World War Hulk” adaptation would be a bit trickier however, due to the current presence of Smart Hulk (or Smug Hulk if you prefer). Perhaps the response to the arrival of Skaar on Earth could prompt the return of the savage Hulk and force him to look for revenge against his fellow heroes. It’s a bit of a stretch, but it’s not impossible.

Either way, the arrival Skaar seems to promise some very interesting things head for the Hulk in the MCU.

You can watch the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now on Disney+.