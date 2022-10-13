TV Recap – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Decimates the 4th Wall in Season Finale

Things looked pretty bad for She-Hulk at the end of last week’s episode, as she was surrounded by Damage Control after going a bit savage. This week, for the season finale, she makes sure to remind us of whose show this really is as things wrap up.

The episode opens by interrupting the typical Marvel scroll with an altered intro to the 1978 The Incredible Hulk television series. Rather than telling the story of Dr. David (yes, David) Banner, it now tells us Jen’s story instead. It ends with the title “The Savage She-Hulk” a nod to the comics and a check off of my list of 10 things I wanted to see in this series.

The episode really begins with Jen waking up in a DODC cell, being visited by Mallory Book, Pug and Nikki. Jen immediately wants to launch a plan to go after Intelligencia but Mallory informs her she needs to worry about her own situation first. She tells her a plea deal has been offered and we see that Jen takes it as an inhibitor is being put on her ankle, with will keep her from becoming She-Hulk again.

Sad music plays as we watch Jen’s life kind of fall apart. She is let go from GLK&H and forced to move back in with her parents. Nikki comes to visit and together they get to work on taking down Intelligencia, while also fending off distractions from her mother. Nikki gets an embarrassing video of Jen from college, which obviously doesn’t make Jen happy.

As Jen sulks in her room, the narrator from the intro begins to talk but Jen quickly shuts him up, saying they’re not “off the rails” enough for a narrator. She tries to text Bruce but no one has been able to get a response from him. She then scrolls through her phone and tries to text Blonsky, but her message doesn’t go through because, well he still doesn’t get service up on that crazy ranch. She then decides to take a “mental health break” at the ranch and heads out.

Meanwhile, at GLK&H, Nikki uploads the video of Jen to Intelligencia in an effort to gain information. She immediately gets a bunch of responses, including an invite from HulkKing himself. She gets an invite to a private event for members of the site but realizes they’re going to be expecting a man. So she enlists the help of Pug.

Jen arrives at the Ranch and is greeted by Wrecker while Nikki and Pug pull up to this Intelligencia event. Pug reluctantly goes inside with an earbud in so Nikki can provide instruction. He overhears a group of guys talking about “Lady Thor” before finding Todd, who reveals himself to be HulkKing. Nikki’s phone drops the call and she begins to panic.

At the ranch, Jen goes off to find Blonsky who we then see is the special guest speaker at the Inteligencia event, as Abomination. Obviously, appearing as Abomination is a violation of his parole so there’s a problem there. Jen then walks in to see Abomination and the event, which is coincidentally taking place on the ranch.

Jen is furious to see Blonsky as Abomination and he transforms back and (kind of) apologizes. Nikki then bursts in, which only confuses Jen further until Pug explains that Todd is HulkKing. Todd reveals everything, including the fact that he hired Josh to steal her blood. He then injects himself a serum that turn him into a hulk. Jen questions if this is really where this season was going. Titania then bursts in, and Jen sas this finale is messy enough. Abomination saves Jen from attack and Bruce crashes through the ceiling while Jen provides more commentary on how messy this finale is.

The show then cuts away and appears to bring us to the Marvel page on Disney+. Jen can be heard saying the menu is not going to stop her before she breaks out of the She-Hulk tile and swings down to Marvel Studios Assembled. She uses the tile to break into the real world an the Disney lot. She finds her way to the writers’ room where she finds them working and questions the finale. In the room there are all kinds of easter eggs around, like comic book art and storyboarding visuals.

The writers tell her this is the story Kevin wants and she goes off to speak with him. She-Hulk gets to a desk where hse signs an NDA before the receptionist sounds the alarm. She fights through security before finally getting to Kevin, or rather K.E.V.I.N.. A robot of some sort lowers from the ceiling and reveals itself to be Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N.. Hilariously, it looks as though it is wearing a black hat that looks very much like one typically worn by Kevin Feige.

K.E.V.I.N. tells She-Hulk to transform back to Jen but to do it off camera because the VFX team has already moved on to another project and we hear a bit of Black Panther music. Jen argues that this finale could be very different and not just follow the same formula of other Marvel projects. She calls out the overuse of the super soldier serum angle and tells him to save Bruce’s story for the movie. She also requests that Daredevil return. K.E.V.I.N. comes around and begins making changes to the show.

Jen pushes her luck a bit and starts questioning some other things about the MCU, like daddy issues and when we’re going to finally see the X-Men. K.E.V.I.N. refuses to give her any more information and sends her back to her show. He also says he’ll see her on the big screen, but smashes Jen’s excitement when he takes it back.

Jen then gets back to the show where Todd is now in custody, Blonsky is back to being human and also in custody and Titania is recording everything. Jen tells Todd she’ll see him in court before Daredevil shows up out of nowhere. Jen sees Blonsky off into custody and things begin to wrap up.

Matt Murdock joins Jen and her family for a meal and they question his work and their relationship. The meal is interrupted when Bruce shows up and says he’s been away on Sakaar for a while. He then drops the bomb of introducing them to his son, Skaar. This is another hint at a “Planet Hulk” or “World War Hulk” storyline in the future, though either would have to be drastically altered as Skaar is actually a result of the former as opposed to being involved in it.

She-Hulk heads into a courtroom for her case against Todd and is stopped by a reporter. She explains that she is going to defend innocent people both as a lawyer and as a superhero before shrugging off one last sexist question as the episode comes to a close.

Of course, there is one last tag. We see Blonsky waiting patiently in his DODC cell. I had hoped we might see Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine come to get him out of there, but instead a portal opens up and Wong arrives to take him back to Kamar-Taj. It appears these two haven ore of a deal than just training to become the Sorcerer Supreme.

This finale was a lot of fun as it truly broke the mold for what we expect from the MCU. Unfortunately, it doesn’t give us any idea when we might see She-Hulk next, but it does set up the next big Hulk story and leaves Matt Murdock in LA before we see him in his own series. We will definitely be looking forward to the next time Jennifer Walters graces the MCU.

You can watch Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now.