Avatar-Themed Pandora Flakes Now Available from Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s is ready to sivako with Pandora Flakes just in time for the December 16th release of Avatar: The Way of Water.
What’s Happening:
- Pandora Flakes are more than good, they’re nawm! (“Nawm” is Na’vi for “Great”)
- Kellogg’s has a new variation of Frosted Flakes that are starting to appear on store shelves themed to James Cameron’s Avatar and its upcoming sequel.
- In addition to the sweet cornflakes, Pandora Flakes include blueberry-flavored “blue moons.”
- Pandora is the name of the planet that the Na’vi call home, a world rich in the valuable substance unobtanium.
- Keeping with the film’s theme of sustainability and respect for nature, the side of the packaging promotes recycling both the cardboard box and plastic bag that contains the cereal. For more details, visit plasticsrecycling.org.
- The nomenclature also encourages dishwashing in an Energy Star-certified machine to reduce water waste.
- This is Kellogg’s second recent Disney-themed Frosted Flakes tie-in, with an Obi-Wan Kenobi version currently available that features light-side original flakes and dark-side chocolate flakes mixed together.
- Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16th.