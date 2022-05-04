Kellogg’s Announces New “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Cereal Tie-In with Disney+ Original Series

To celebrate the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ later this month, Kellogg’s is challenging cereal eaters everywhere to pick what side they’d be on, Light or Dark, with a special new cereal.

What’s Happening:

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has collaborated with Lucasfilm Ltd. to celebrate the highly anticipated new Star Wars limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi only on Disney+ Star Wars fans a new way to embrace their inner light or dark side: Breakfast.

limited series, only on fans a new way to embrace their inner light or dark side: Breakfast. Grab your lightsaber toys — and your spoons — because this spring Kellogg’s is bringing Star Wars fun to the breakfast table with NEW Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal.

This masterful combination of dark and light pairs the rich, chocolatey flavor of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Chocolate with the sweet taste of original Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. It’s the perfect way to enjoy both fan-favorites in one bowl. The limited-edition Star Wars packaging even features Tony the Tiger sporting his best Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader attire in honor of the upcoming series.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in July for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 10.7oz box and $5.29 for a 17.1oz box.

In addition, fans can visit Walmart.com to get their hands on an exclusive Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired mystery box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. These boxes will feature special packaging, with one side representing the light side and the other representing the dark side of the force. The fun and mysterious part? Only when fans pour a bowl of the cereal will they discover if they are destined to join the Force or give in to the dark side. It all comes down to what's in their bowl — Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes or Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Chocolate. These special boxes will be available only at Walmart.com starting in June.

What They’re Saying:

Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal: “For decades, Star Wars has united fans across generations for movie nights and we look forward to doing the same at the breakfast table with the release of our new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal.”

More About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series will premiere on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.

limited series will premiere on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master with a story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.