There’s no denying the impact the Black Panther comics, characters and film(s) have had on fans of all ages and backgrounds. For some, it’s a story of empowerment or perseverance and for others it's about representation and finally being seen. While the comics and film target a large and typically teen and adult audience, Disney Publishing’s Marvel imprint is bringing the world of Wakanda to younger fans with a storybook titled Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream.

Geared towards 3-5 year olds, the 30-page book hails from New York Times best-selling author Frederick Joseph and illustrator Nikkolas Smith. The Courage to Dream follows 10 year-old Assata, a Wakandan girl who’s wheelchair bound because of a rare disease.

From the time she was little, Assata’s biggest dream was to become one of the Dora Milaje warriors like her cousin Ayo. However, even with all of the advanced technology in Wakanda, there was no cure for her disease. So, she decided to give up on her dream. She does love science and finds Shuri to be an inspiring role model so when she’s invited to attend Wakanda University, she goes. Still though, the desire to be a Dora Milaje keeps coming back. Will she finally have the courage to pursue her dream?

Many characters from the movie make an appearance in the book including Okoye, Shuri and M’Baku. They offer their help, provide new avenues to pursue in the field of science, and share wisdom that comes with the experience of growing up. The book may have Black Panther in its title, but it’s truly about the strength and beauty of Wakanda and its people.

I found the story to be a bit heavy handed when talking about overcoming impossible obstacles, but I understand I’m far from the target audience. I also recall from my youth the power of repeating encouraging messages in favorite stories, so perhaps I’m just jaded by age.

One thing I absolutely loved was the artwork. The beautiful style that decorated the front and back cover and every page inside immediately caught my eye, reminded me of books I read as a kid, and kept my attention the whole way through. Smith uses a gorgeous color palette that’s rich, bold and light all at the same time. And, while every character and object is clearly defined, there’s a lovely blending along the edges that makes his work unique. I should also mention there’s an image of Assata and T’Challa giving the Wakand Forever salute that looks remarkably like the “King Chad” tribute mural that was on display at Downtown Disney. If you haven’t already guessed, the artist was Smith!

Young Black Panther fans and children who understand the challenges of being labeled as “different” (in any number of ways) will appreciate Assata and what she represents. Her journey and thought process will hit close to home and in this way, she serves as a role model—maybe even hero—to kids struggling to embrace their dreams.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream is available now wherever books are sold.

