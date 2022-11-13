What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – November 13th-19th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Santa Clauses When: Wednesday, November 16th on Disney+ What: A 6-part miniseries that finds Tim Allen back in the North Pole facing the difficult decision to retire from being Santa.

Fleishman is in Trouble When: Thursday, November 17th on Hulu What: A series adaptation of The New York Times bestseller of the same name with an all star cast headlines by Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes.

Disenchanted When: Friday, November 18th on Disney+ What: The long-awaited sequel to Enchanted reunites Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden in another live-action musical fantasy with songs by Alan Menken.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse When: Friday, November 18th on Disney+ What: Released on Mickey Mouse’s 94th birthday, this documentary film tracks the character’s origins and legacy, first screened at SXSW earlier this year.

Spirited When: Friday, November 18th on Apple TV+ What: A contemporary musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, with music from the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman .



Sunday, November 13th

New TV Shows

The Dog Games: World Pup 2022 – Special – Streaming on discovery+ At The World Pup, five amateur canine coaches and their pups aim to score a hat trick in three categories: tricks, freestyle moves, and agility, to win a cash prize for their chosen animal charity. Former soccer star Cobi Jones subs in as a guest judge.

– Special – Streaming on Luna's World (No Mundo da Luna) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max From a gypsy family, Luna struggles to find her love, her dream job and to understand that there's no point in running away from her origins. The cards will tell.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on MTV EMAs 2022 – Special – 7/6c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 Rita Ora and Taika Waititi host the European Music Awards from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, with performances by Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, SPINALL, Äyanna, and Nasty C.

– Special – 7/6c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 Rogue Heroes – U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

– U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Tulsa King – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unearthed – Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on Science Channel – Documentary – NR Did King Midas really exist? Was there a Roman city believed to be the gate to Hell? How was the floating city of Venice really built? Uncovering hidden secrets and decoding the mysteries behind some of the world’s most iconic structures from ancient to present day, Science Channel’s UNEARTHED returns for an all new season

– Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on Science Channel – Documentary – NR Yellowstone – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Paramount Network and Streaming on Paramount+ The Duttons own the largest ranch in Montana and employ a ruthless mix of business, politics and violence to hold on to the precious land at the heart of their family empire in this searing modern-day western.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Paramount Network and Streaming on

New Movies

Christmas at the Golden Dragon – 8/7c on Hallmark With the town's landmark Chinese restaurant closing, two siblings find themselves reevaluating their lives alongside the restaurant's loyal patrons. Starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven.

– 8/7c on My Best Friend's Christmas – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays. Starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR The Picture of Christmas – 7/6c on UPtv – NR An aspiring storybook illustrator in Manhattan returns home after inheriting her Grandmother’s Christmas tree farm. Inspired by the magic of Christmas and the farm’s handsome caretaker, she is reminded of the things she once wanted in life.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Six Degrees of Santa – 8/7c on Lifetime Christmas enthusiast and single mom Harper (Kathryn Davis) has created a program, Six Degrees of Santa, in which anonymous “Santas” give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along, temporarily enjoyed, and re-gifted, indefinitely. Her goal is to create a Christmas experience that’s real-life, magical, and unexpected. When Harper’s own gift lands in the hands of a leading internet entrepreneur, Jason (Steve Lund), he’s convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate. He seeks out Harper, as the architect of the program, to help him track down this mystery woman.

– 8/7c on

Monday, November 14th

New TV Shows

Celebrity IOU – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G The late Leslie Jordan — actor, New York Times best-selling author and recording artist — wants to give back to Newell and Rosemary, his best friends of 40 years who helped jump start his career. When he moved to LA from Tennessee in the 1980s to pursue acting, Leslie met fellow actors Newell and Rosemary who helped him get into theater and eventually became more like family. Leslie says the couple has always been there for him especially through some hard personal struggles. Although he admits to having no construction experience, Leslie is ready to swing sledgehammers alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott to thank Newell and Rosemary with a striking renovation of their charming but dated ranch-style home.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Teletubbies – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new, original “Tummy Tales” songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Stutz – Streaming on Netflix Phil Stutz is one of the world’s leading psychiatrists. He’s helped countless patients over 40 years, including world-class creatives and business leaders, and among them many therapy-skeptics. Directed by friend and patient Jonah Hill, the film explores Stutz’s life and walks the viewer through his signature visualization exercises, The Tools. As Hill sits down with Stutz for an unorthodox session that flips their typical doctor-patient dynamic, they bring The Tools to life in a humorous, vulnerable and ultimately therapeutic experience. Featuring candid discussion of both Stutz’s and Hill’s personal mental health journeys, alongside the lighthearted banter of two friends from different generations, the film beautifully frames The Tools and the journey toward mental health in a manner that’s accessible to anyone — whether or not they are actively seeking help.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, November 15th

New TV Shows

Customer Wars – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E With supply chain shortages, prices skyrocketing and more shoplifting than ever before, positive customer relations are nearly impossible. Customer Wars spotlights the conflicts that arise when disgruntled and irrational customers come face to face with the employees doing their best to take care of their needs. From fiery exchanges at the fast-food drive thru, to loss-prevention brawls this series proves once and for all that “The customer is always right” is the exception rather than the rule.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy – Special – Streaming on Netflix Older and wiser may be the goal but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society.

– Special – Streaming on A Friend of the Family: True Evil – Special – Streaming on Peacock A Friend of the Family: True Evil, the documentary companion to Peacock’s popular scripted series, is the story of Jan Broberg, who survived years of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of family friend and neighbor, Robert Berchtold. Through all-new interviews with Jan and her family, NBC News correspondent Andrea Canning explores in detail how Berchtold methodically and deviously gained access to Jan, exploited her family, instigated encounters with – and blackmailed – both her parents, and brainwashed Jan to believe that aliens would kill her and harm her sisters and parents if she didn’t bend to his will. As Jan confronts the painful events that shaped her, she meets another survivor of Berchtold’s abuse, who shares her own experiences for the first time. Through Jan’s journey, this saga of lies, deceit, and inhumanity becomes a powerful story of endurance, courage, and a family's life-affirming bond.

– Special – Streaming on Good Bones: Better Yard – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Karen E. Laine and her expert team help a young couple with their yard, which is overrun with rodents, poison ivy and dead trees, by creating an outdoor oasis, with a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court and secret garden.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Johanna Nordström: Call the Police – Special – Streaming on Netflix The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden's pandemic poster girl.

– Special – Streaming on Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – Special – Streaming on Netflix After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It's up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.

– Special – Streaming on Neighborhood Wars – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E The hit show Neighborhood Wars is back! One in five Americans has moved to the suburbs, and neighbor complaints are going through the roof. Neighborhood Wars peeks over the fence to reveal some of the most emotionally charged and shockingly raw events ever recorded on camera. From doorbell cams to cell phones, security cameras to drones, this series captures both heartwarming kindness and jaw-dropping conflict between real-life neighbors across the United States.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Once Upon a Time in Londongrad – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Investigative reporter Heid Blake receives a tip on the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, leading her to uncover a web of death that entangles Russian oligarchs, 10 Downing Street and Washington, D.C. Ser across Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad charts how the UK became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Run for the Money – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – Streaming on Netflix When Sheriff Roy Pulsifer finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, November 16th

New TV Shows

Leverage: Redemption – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Freevee In Season Two, corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy in their quest for money and power and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, they provide…Leverage. This time around, their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. This season also sees an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction,” “Thor,” “The Avengers”) explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Martha Cooks – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G The eggs from Martha’s chickens cooked to perfection to a delicious strawberry jam made with ripe berries from her garden, Martha welcomes us onto her Bedford farm and into her kitchen to share some of her personal favorite recipes. Learn everything from Martha’s techniques for preparing paella for a crowd to how to bake Martha’s three favorite cookies of all time. Working with world-renowned chefs and dear friends, she will share techniques and how-to instructions like only Martha can.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G Mind Your Manners – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Murder in the Heartland – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND tells the complex and dramatic story of a murder in an entirely new way. Instead of a detective-led traditional whodunit story, each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents. Each story documents a town and people in the heart of the country and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Murder Under the Friday Night Lights – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – NR ID’s hit series, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, returns with more dark and deadly cases of crimes tied around America’s sacred pastime of spending evenings under the bright glow of stadium lighting. Building off of its gripping freshman season, new episodes take an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of deception, obsession and murder surrounding towns across the country where football bonds communities together. Season Two of MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS continues to explore the question: What happens when football is the lifeblood of a community … and real blood is spilled?

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – NR The Santa Clauses – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Where is Private Dulaney? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu A Marine mom’s quest to find her son lands her in a world of drugs and gun running, rumored cults, and a potential serial killer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

In Her Hands – Streaming on Netflix As Western forces withdraw, Afghanistan's youngest female mayor braves mortal danger to lead a fight for education for the next generation of Afghans.

– Streaming on The Lost Lotteries – Streaming on Netflix Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss.

– Streaming on Master of Light – 8:30/7:30c on HBO George Anthony Morton is a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs. While incarcerated, he nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability. Since his release, he is doing everything he can to defy society's unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world. Now, he is on a journey back to his hometown of Kansas City, where he tries to heal the broken relationship with his mother and paint family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters. Going back home forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life and discover the contribution of African influences to the realist tradition.

– 8:30/7:30c on Off Track – Streaming on Netflix In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother.

– Streaming on Racionais MC's: From the Streets of Sao Paulo – Streaming on Netflix The documentary by Racionais MC’s, the most influential Brazilian Rap act, shows the origin and rise of the group formed by Mano Brown, KL Jay, Ice Blue and Edi Rock. Directed by Juliana Vicente, it features never-seen scenes recorded over more than 30 years of career, in addition to exclusive interviews, and reinforces the impact and legacy of the musicians, from the first shows on the streets of São Paulo.

– Streaming on The Wonder – Streaming on Netflix 1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

– Streaming on

Thursday, November 17th

New TV Shows

1899 – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix 1899. A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Dead to Me – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jen and Judy return for the third and final season. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that's above the law.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock The adventure continues as the Dragon Riders venture into the beautiful Ice Realm and discover a new world filled with unique dragons and dangers! Tom continues his search to learn more about Thunder’s family and Buzzsaw becomes even more of a problem having discovered an entrance to the Hidden World. Pushed to their limits, the Riders traverse blizzards, endure freezing temperatures and even face a snow volcano as the researchers at ICARIS come dangerously close to discovering the dragons the Riders are trying so hard to protect.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on First Wives Club – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Dramedy – TV-14 Jill Scott (Hazel), Michelle Buteau (Bree), and Michelle Mitchenor (Jayla) reprise their roles as season 3 tackles a whole new batch of messes for the trio to overcome. Hazel throws herself into work with her record label, Ladies First, where she clashes with a newly empowered Regina (Deborah Cox); Bree takes on a new lust for life, diving headfirst into extreme adventure; and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, new co-workers and shifting power dynamics, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Dramedy – TV-14 Fleishman is in Trouble – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Fleishman Is in Trouble” is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, “Rachel” (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old “Hannah” (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old “Solly” (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends “Libby” (Lizzy Caplan) and “Seth” (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to “Rachel” until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Gangs of London – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on AMC One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Humans, Mr. Malcolm’s List) is now being forced to work for the Investors. As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Who will win the battle for London’s soul? Returning cast includes: Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir and Valene Kane. Joining the ensemble cast for season 2 include Waleed Zuaiter, Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed, Salem Kali and Aymen Hamdouchi.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Leopard Skin – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Fleeing a botched diamond heist masterminded by crooked Judge Lasalle (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a criminal gang (Nora Arnezeder, Gentry White, Margot Bingham) seeks shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico, at the beachside estate where two intriguing women, Alba and Batty (Carla Gugino, Gaite Jansen) live. Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by dinner guests: documentary producer Max (Philip Winchester), his flighty girlfriend Maru (Amelia Eve) and the estate’s former housekeeper, Inocencia (Ana de la Reguera). When they are all taken hostage, murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Paradise (Paraíso) – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Javi, Álvaro and Zeta are in the Beyond, a place with no memories of their previous lives. In the world of the living, Olivia discovers that other Undead have appeared in Almanzora.

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called “Pepsi Stuff,” it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-’90s, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial’s creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pickled – Special – 9/8c on CBS Emmy Award-winner Stephen Colbert of THE LATE SHOW hosts this hilarious and cutthroat pickleball competition, featuring teams playing against each other to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US and ultimately win the coveted totem of excellence: the Colbert Cup! Hosted by Emmy Award-Winner Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the All-Star Lineup of Players Includes Jimmie Allen, Murray Bartlett, Dierks Bentley, Jaime Camil, Will Ferrell, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzmán, Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, June Diane Raphael, Kelly Rowland, Paul Scheer, Aisha Tyler and Emma Watson. National Anthem Performed as a Duet by Singer-Songwriter Kenny Loggins and Stephen Colbert.

– Special – 9/8c on The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The new season picks up with the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Top Gear – Season 33 Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America – Reality – TV-PG From sliding round racetracks in shiny supercars, to buying an old banger for an ill-fated road trip with your mates, Top Gear irreverently celebrates everything that's brilliant about cars.

– Season 33 Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America – Reality – TV-PG

New Movies

A Christmas Story Christmas – Streaming on HBO Max From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.” This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other. Starring alongside Billingsley as Ralphie Parker are Erinn Hayes (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”) as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy; Julianna Layne (“Prodigal Son”) as their daughter, Julie; River Drosche (“Miracle Workers”) as son Mark; Scott Schwartz returning as Flick; RD Robb returning as Schwartz; Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy; Davis Murphy (“Looking for Dr. Love”) as Delbert Bumpus; with Zack Ward returning as Scut Farkus; and Julie Hagerty (“Instant Family”) as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker.

– Streaming on Christmas Party Crashers – Streaming on BET+ – NR When two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party, they agree to work together to achieve each other’s “mission,” not knowing that they would find something more than money or fame – true love.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Christmas With You – Streaming on Netflix Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

– Streaming on I Am Vanessa Guillen – Streaming on Netflix When a young Mexican-American soldier vanishes from a U.S. Army base, her family leads an international movement to find her and expose ongoing corruption within the military ranks. Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, but after reporting being sexually harassed at Fort Hood in Texas, she disappeared. After a two-month search, her remains were found in a nearby rural area, sparking rage at Army officials – and a fight for justice. The film follows Vanessa’s sisters Lupe and Mayra as they carry her name from protests in the streets to the halls of power in Washington, D.C., and offers a behind-the-scenes look at their tenacious pursuit to change a deeply rooted, controversial military justice system. Featuring interviews with family and friends as well as elected officials like Rep. Jackie Spears and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, I Am Vanessa Guillen is a bracing, candid testament to what a family’s love can do, even in the face of unimaginable grief. Directed by Christy Wegener and executive produced by Story Syndicate’s Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin and Nell Constantinople.

– Streaming on Muxes – Streaming on HBO Max In the Zapotec region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the presence of three thousand muxes is estimated. If you want to get to know this ancient Oaxacan community, don't miss MUXES, the new HBO Max documentary.

– Streaming on Santa Camp – Streaming on HBO Max Every summer, a horde of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves descend on a campsite in the New Hampshire woods to learn the tricks of their trade. But this year is different. The organizers, members of the one-hundred strong New England Santa Society, have decided to tackle a complicated and historic problem – the lack of diversity in the Santa industry. They decide to enlist a Black Santa named Chris, a Santa with a disability named Fin, and a transgender Santa named Levi, each with their own surprising Santa origin story. Meanwhile, the Mrs. Claus delegation, led by veteran Dianne, is becoming more outspoken in its calls for equal billing and pay. The arrival of the new Santas sparks a reckoning about what it means to embody the beloved role model and cultural icon. After graduation, the Clauses draw on their camp experiences to affect change in their communities. But they soon learn that not everybody is ready for Santas who “break the mold.” SANTA CAMP is directed and produced by Nick Sweeney (“AKA Jane Roe”), and produced by Emmy winner Stacey Reiss (“The Andy Warhol Diaries,” “The Eagle Huntress”).

– Streaming on Sweet Navidad – 8/7c on Lifetime Lovable pastry chef Carmen (Camila Banus) dreams of opening her own Puerto Rican-influenced bakery—like the one her family owned on the island. In the meantime, she showcases her treats at a local coffee shop. When hotel owner Victor Flores (David Fumero) discovers Carmen’s talents, he invites her to apply for a position as pastry chef for his hotel’s holiday gala. Knowing other applicants will have culinary-school backgrounds, as opposed to her homegrown skills, Carmen reluctantly applies. When she is accepted, she’s paired with chef Jax (Mark Hapka) to curate the perfect holiday menu. But the two do not mix well. Carmen is messy and cooks from the heart; Jax is a perfectionist fixated on technique. As they race against the clock to assemble their intricate holiday menu, sparks fly, and they realize they might have more to learn from one another than they initially thought.

– 8/7c on

Friday, November 18th

New TV Shows

Best in Snow – Special – Streaming on Disney+ "Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel

– Special – Streaming on The Cuphead Show! – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Elite – Season 6 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.

– Season 6 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Emeril Cooks – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G From piping hot beignets borne in the French Quarter, to icy cold sake made with Louisiana–grown rice, New Orleans’ unique blend of tradition and innovation is what fuels Emeril’s cooking. Each week on Emeril Cooks, we’ll meet a New Orleans local who sparks Emeril’s culinary imagination. Guests like the crawfish concierge at a luxury hotel, or a local farmer (known as The Mushroom Lady) who helps keep Emeril’s classic smoked mushroom pasta on the menu. We’ll invite these special guests into Emeril’s kitchen where they’ll see firsthand how he makes the dishes they helped inspire.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G Food Affair with Mark Wiens – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Thailand-based food blogger Mark Wiens takes audiences on a culinary journey through the country of Singapore.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Good Detective – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When doubts arise about a five-year-old murder conviction, a veteran detective partners with a young hotshot to hunt down the case's hidden truths.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

– Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Inside Job – Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government– and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

– Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Interrupting Chicken – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based upon the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild as she tries to fill in details, guess what happens next or insert herself in the middle of the action to help save the day.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Josh Turner: King Size Manger – Special – 7/6c on UPtv – Concert – NR Showcasing his unmistakable baritone voice, multiplatinum-selling recording artist and Grand Ole Opry star Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his unique interpretation of nostalgic classics as well as four original songs!

– Special – 7/6c on UPtv – Concert – NR The Last Cowboy – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on CMT – Competition – TV-PG The Last Cowboy takes an inside look at the lives of today’s cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition consisting of horses guided through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops by their experienced riders – and gear up for “The Run for a Million.” This season goes deep into the grueling preparation as riders train to elevate and preserve their cowboy traditions in this trying athletic event. This year’s skilled participants include Casey Deary, Andrea Fappani, Shawn Flarida, Arno Honstetter. Francesco Martinotti, Jordan McBurney, Sean McBurny, Cade McCutcheon, Matt Palmer, Nathan Piper, Fernando Salgado, Craig Schmersal, Josh Tishman, Dany Tremblay, Jason Vanlandingham, and Billy Williams.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on CMT – Competition – TV-PG Martha Holidays – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G There is something so magical about celebrations during the holidays! On Martha Holidays, Martha will reveal the best dishes to serve from dazzling desserts to scrumptious roasts and the perfect roast turkey. Plus decorating tips, gift ideas, crafts and so many things that make the season special. Martha Holidays will bring to life the joy of watching the holidays done beautifully.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – TV-G Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne – Series Premiere Streaming on Hulu Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

– Series Premiere Streaming on Reign Supreme – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Somebody – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets, she's drawn into a dark world of romance and murder.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – Special – Streaming on Disney+ In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

– Special – Streaming on Ziwe – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 11/10c on SHOWTIME Never afraid to go there (or anywhere), ZIWE presents the hottest of hot button topics and she’s guaranteed to touch a whole lot of nerves. Plus, she’s bringing plenty of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and hilarious sketches along for the ride.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 11/10c on

New Movies

Blue's Big City Adventure – Streaming on Paramount+ BLUE’S BIG CITY ADVENTURE follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams. The entire “Blue’s Clues” crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) – together for the first time in the Big Apple.

– Streaming on A Country Christmas Harmony – 8/7c on Lifetime Before Chrissy Kessler’s (Brooke Elliott) meteoric rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is strong-armed by an unrelenting record executive to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. Accompanying her on this journey is her longtime supportive assistant Eugene (Danny Pintauro). Luke Covington’s (Brandon Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared on him to pursue her solo career all those years ago. After a tempestuous rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke’s ranch home, the two realize that the only way they’ll survive the holidays is with the other’s help.

– 8/7c on Disappearance in Yellowstone – 8/7c on LMN – NR When Jessie’s car breaks down in the middle of a beautiful, but desolate national park and her 17-year-old daughter Michelle locks herself inside, she has no choice but to head off alone and look for help. After enlisting the help of the local mechanic Grant, Jessie returns to her car to discover that her daughter is gone. Michelle has been kidnapped and the police are convinced that Jessie is responsible. In this parents-worst-nightmare thriller, Jessie must fight against all odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she’s killed. Lucie Guest, Jonathan Scarfe, Cassandra Sawtell, Aren Buchholz, and Reese Alexander star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Disenchanted – Streaming on Disney+ An all-new live-action musical comedy, “Disenchanted” is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit “Enchanted” featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. A Disney+ Original movie directed by Adam Shankman, produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, “Disenchanted” begins streaming November 18, 2022, only on Disney+. It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

– Streaming on Inventing the Christmas Prince – 8/7c on Hallmark Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince; a story Shelby invented years ago. Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

– 8/7c on The Menu Exclusively in Theaters A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Streaming on Disney+ One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

– Streaming on The People We Hate at the Wedding – Streaming on Prime Video The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). Over the course of the wedding week, the family's many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who's been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).

– Streaming on She Said – Exclusively in Theaters Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

– Slumberland – Streaming on Netflix Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

– Streaming on Spirited – Streaming on Apple TV+ Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy’s Home,” "Instant Family”), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

– Streaming on The Violence Action – Streaming on Netflix She's just a regular, sweet-looking college student by day. But by night, she's a part-time assassin — and she's about to face her toughest target yet.

– Streaming on

Saturday, November 19th

New TV Shows

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Special – 8/7c on HBO The 37th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY honors this year’s Inductees: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon; Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award; as well as surprise special guests.

– Special – 8/7c on Life in Colour – Special – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR David Attenborough gets up close and personal with the animal kingdom to bring our colourful world to life through a whole new perspective.

– Special – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial – Special – Streaming on discovery+ A feud between two British soccer women reached its peak in court this year. Had Rebekah Vardy (wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy) leaked private information about Coleen Rooney (wife of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney) to the press?

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Christmas at Pine Valley – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie’s company thinking it’s a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie's business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farm, Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are all real. Starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR The Holiday Swap – 7/6c on UPtv – NR When two strangers mistakenly pick up the wrong piece of luggage at the airport, each must use the intriguing contents within to track down the other’s whereabouts in time for Christmas.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Long Lost Christmas – 10/9c on Hallmark Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for. Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

– 10/9c on Santa Bootcamp – 8/7c on Lifetime When event planner Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney, The Walking Dead) is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy, Castle) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to bootcamp – Santa Bootcamp – to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Rita Moreno, West Side Story

– 8/7c on Three Wise Men and a Baby – 8/7c on Hallmark Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays. Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

– 8/7c on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)