Mickey and Minnie Mouse Merchandise Mania! Celebrating 94 Year of Disney’s Best Couple

Happy 94th Birthday Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The global icons might be in their 90s but they’re as young and fashionable as ever. For many years now, the adorable duo have been featured on clothing, collectibles, games and so much more so we thought we’d take this opportunity to showcase some of the merchandise we love that you can bring home.

shopDisney

shopDisney is your one stop shop for all things Mickey and Minnie! One of their newest collections featuring a classic Mickey Mouse on a range of comfortable loungewear representing Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Perfect for at home or your next visit to the parks, you can find your new favorite hoodie or tee in a variety of colors. Prices range from $36.99-$69.99.

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Plum

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

Guess what! We even spotted some of these at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort. I think I like the classy yellow best!

nuiMOs

Disney nuiMOs are poseable plush that are as unique as you! Get the couple for $11.99 each (normally $19.99) as part of Black Friday savings. They come dressed in their signature looks, but you can accessorize with dozens of other fun fashions.

Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush

Mickey Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush

Disney Holiday Fun

The magic of Christmas is calling and we’re decorating with all things Disney! Mickey is featured on a light-up figurine and holiday wreath, while we chose classic ear headband for Minnie and Main Street Clock ornament with both mice. Oh, the clock actually works too!

Mickey Mouse Holiday Light-Up Figure

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband with Sequin Polka Dot Bow for Adults

Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Citizen Clock Ornament

Puzzles and Storytime Fun

I love jigsaw puzzles, especially those with fun images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse! Adults will love the challenge of 1000 piece Treasures from the Disney Vault puzzles, while younger builders can test their skills with this 150 piece design.

Ravensburger Disney Treasures from The Vault Minnie & Mickey 1000 Piece Puzzle

Our Dream Couple Mickey and Minnie-150 Pieces XXL Disney Puzzle

Need a break from screen time? Mickey and Minnie music and story figurines designed for the Tonies Boxes deliver nearly half an hour of imagination fulling storytime designed for kids (or kids at heart)

Tonies Disney Minnie Mouse Audio Play Figurine : Target

Tonies Disney Mickey Mouse Audio Play Figurine : Target

Impressions Vanity

Looking for a premium Ring Light? Impressions Vanity has two super cute designs inspired by the iconic mouse couple. These feature three lighting settings so you’ll always look your best. They’re on sale now for $19.99 or get both in a bundle for $30.

Mickey Mouse GlowMe® LED Beauty Ring Light

Minnie Mouse GlowMe® LED Beauty Ring Light