Photos – Fans Celebrate “Life Day” at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Carols, Robes, Orbs, and More

The infamous Star Wars Holiday Special first aired 44 years ago, on November 17th, 1978. And these days, in commemoration of that momentous event in Star Wars history, fans in Southern California gather at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed area for a celebration of Life Day, the Wookiee holiday that began on the planet Kashyyyk and has now spread throughout the galaxy and is even honored in the Outer Rim on Batuu.

This past Thursday I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the 2022 Life Day gathering at Galaxy’s Edge west, and I found it to be a welcome reminder of the warmth that can be found within the local Star Wars community.

When I first arrived on Batuu that evening, I sought out Black Spire Outpost’s seasonal food offerings at the Docking Bay 7 counter-service restaurant, Kat Saka’s Kettle popcorn stall, and Oga’s Cantina.

I also checked out the Toydarian Toymaker shop in the Marketplace, where I found new plush dolls of Vi Moradi from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Din Djarin from The Mandalorian, plus new poseable wooden figures of Hondo Ohnaka with his faithful droid RP-58 and Din Djarin with Grogu.

Life Day merchandise was also still available in the Jewels of Bith shop and some of the outdoor stalls, though some items had already sold out.

I ran into my friend Nick Tierce, who was kind enough to hand me his “Pocket Guide to Life Day Lore,” a much-appreciated gift on this festive holiday.

Then it was time for the celebration to begin! Chewbacca showed up near the Resistance Outpost to welcome all the guests in attendance.

Next, Chewie and Rey led the off-worlders back toward Black Spire Outpost for the holiday festivities.

Gathered near the Marketplace entrance, guests were distributed lyric sheets for Life Day carols, to be sung to the tune of familiar Earthly songs.

Lastly, the processional made its way through the streets of Black Spire Outpost and amassed at the spaceport in front of the Millennium Falcon for a group photo.

Truly this was a Life Day to remember! I even wore my robes and brought my own orb that I purchased at Galaxy’s Edge last year.

Life Day is celebrated each November 17th.

