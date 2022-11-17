Walt Disney World and Disneyland Reveal Special Offerings for Life Day 2022 at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

In the world of Star Wars, they don’t celebrate traditional holidays, but rather Life Day. As has become a sort of tradition, the Disney Parks are celebrating the special day with some limited-time offerings.

What is Life Day?

In that galaxy far, far away, this is traditionally the day Wookiees come together with their loved ones to celebrate family, friendship, joy and harmony. Wookiees may have a reputation for their ferocity, short tempers and huge, shaggy frames – you are probably familiar with Chewbacca, hero of the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance, and one of the most famous Wookiees in history. But Wookiees are tender and gentle when they’re at peace, and they’re fiercely loyal to their family and friends, which is what Life Day is all about.

They began celebrating the holiday thousands of years ago on their home planet of Kashyyyk, and continued to mark the day as they traveled to and settled on other planets. In a gesture of peaceful defiance, they even maintained this tradition through the dark days of the Galactic Empire.

Following the fall of the Empire and the Wookiees’ subsequent liberation, Life Day took on a new meaning. Inspired by the Wookiees’ courage, cultures all across the galaxy – from the Core Worlds to the Outer Rim and beyond – adopted the holiday and made it their own. It’s now generally celebrated with festive décor, twinkling string lights, music, special food and more. It’s a time for everyone – regardless of your heritage – to come together as one in honor of freedom and peace, love and togetherness.

What’s Happening:

On the West Coast at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina

The sampler features the Fuzzy Tauntaun, Jedi Mind Trick, Outer Rim and Yub Nub, paired with Five Blossom bread.

This is a special evening treat, available beginning at 7:00 p.m. each night through January 8th, 2023.

Over on the East Coast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In it, you will appear to hold a glowing Life Day orb in your hand.

Disney also teased some special Life Day offerings coming to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

And of course, there’s plenty of Life Day merchandise available

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by