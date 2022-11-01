Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise Includes New T-Shirts, Returning Favorites and an Updated Plush

Do you know what holiday takes place after Halloween but before Thanksgiving? It’s the galactic celebration of Life Day! The Star Wars-themed festivity ties in to the 1978 so-bad-it’s good Holiday Special and shopDisney is commemorating the event with new merchandise.

shopDisney is once again inviting Star Wars fans to join them in celebrating Life Day, which takes place on November 17th, by offering a wide selection of themed merchandise that’s out of this world.

According to the lore, Life Day is celebrated across the galaxy, and it’s especially important to Chewbacca, his family, and other Wookiees of the planet Kashyyyk.

2021 marked the first time

Chewbacca Life Day Plush – Star Wars

Fans may also remember the red-robed Chewbacca plush, and he’s back but with a slightly upgraded look that features a richer looking robe, more realistic eyes, and a shiny blue orb.

Chewbacca Life Day 2022 T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

As for new merchandise, there are T-shirts for adults and kids, a baseball cap, tumbler with straw and a Life Day blanket with sleeves, so you can match Chewbacca’s seasonal look!

The 2022 Life Day collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Life Day 2022

We love when new styles debut that allow us to embrace our inner nerd! The best of the bunch in the blanket with sleeves, but we’re also fans of the tumbler and the design on the ladies t-shirt.

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Blanket with Sleeves

Star Wars Life Day Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Star Wars Life Day 2022 T-Shirt for Women

Star Wars Life Day 2022 T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Baseball Cap

Returning Favorites

You can bring a lovely object into your home (or office) to commemorate the Life Day holiday. Sip your favorite hot beverage out of the Orb Mug or let things glow with the light-up Orb that reads “Life Day” in Aurebesh along the base. The back is also marked BSO – for Black Spire Outpost!

Star Wars Life Day Orb Mug

Star Wars Life Day Orb