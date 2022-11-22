Exclusive First Look at Nat Geo WILD’s 2022 Vetsgiving Cookbook, including 2 Vets from “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”

Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Nat Geo WILD again to exclusively reveal this year’s Vetsgiving cookbook! The annual holiday tradition continues with extra helpings of hit veterinary shows all week long, plus a broadcast of the first season of the Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and recipes from the veterinarians on each show! You can find the full cookbook at the bottom of this post. Click here to see last year’s cookbook for even more great recipes!
(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

But wait, there’s more! This week serves up a brand-new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, airing Saturday, November 26th, at 9/8c. We’re excited to share a first look at the brand-new episode exclusively right here. You won’t want to miss the fun of “Blue Ribbon Bunny,” where Drs. Ferguson and Hodges help an overweight rabbit shed a few pounds, plus new cases with a coyote, dogs, chickens, and a snake. In this exclusive clip, the Drs help a dog named Toby who is having tummy troubles, a relatable post-Thanksgiving dinner experience.

You can check out even more fun from  Drs. Ferguson and Hodges in a Thanksgiving edition of “This or That.”
Now onto the recipes! This year’s cookbook includes recipes from 8 vets across 6 shows, plus a bonus recipe from Nat Geo WILD’s Senior Vice President of Development & Production. Recipes this year include:
(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

We hope you and your families have a very happy Thanksgiving and enjoy adding these recipes from your favorite National Geographic vets to your celebration. You can catch up on past seasons of these great shows on Disney+.
