Exclusive First Look at Nat Geo WILD’s 2021 Vetsgiving Cookbook with New Vet Dr. Joya Griffin

Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Nat Geo WILD to exclusively reveal this year’s Vetsgiving cookbook! With Thanksgiving just one week away, fans can incorporate even more recipes from their favorite TV vets into their holiday traditions. This year, new recipes are presented from Dr. Jan Pol, Dr. Joya Griffin, Dr. Ben Schroeder, Dr. Erin Schroeder, Dr. Terrence Ferguson, Dr. Vernard Hodges, Dr. Jennifer Hatcher, and Dr. Michelle Oakley. You can find the full cookbook at the bottom of this post and last year’s cookbook is available on the official Nat Geo WILD Facebook page.

With 8 recipes from veterinarians featured on 6 Nat Geo WILD shows, including the brand-new series Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya, a great way to use this year’s cookbook is to make a dish on each night of the lineup. Dr. Joya’s recipe is based on traditional Thanksgiving leftovers, making it extra fitting that the special sneak preview of her new series premieres on Thanksgiving night. Here’s the full event lineup, with each night beginning at 10/9c.

Nat Geo WILD Vetsgiving 2021 Programming Lineup:

Mon, Nov 22: Critter Fixers: Country Vets : Plenty of Thanks

: Plenty of Thanks Tue, Nov 23: Heartland Docs, DVM : Farm Calls

: Farm Calls Wed, Nov 24: The Hatcher Family Dairy : Farm Family Values

: Farm Family Values Thu, Nov 25: Incredible Dr. Pol : A Pol Lot of Babies AND a Special Sneak Peek of Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya

: A Pol Lot of Babies AND a Special Sneak Peek of Fri, Nov 26: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet : Home is Where the Vet Is

: Home is Where the Vet Is Sat, Nov 27: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet AND a Second Chance To See Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya

Can’t wait to check out the newest Nat Geo WILD show? You can see a sneak peek of Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya right now. Dr. Joya Griffin specializes in dermatology, providing another unique specialty of veterinary medicine for viewers to learn about. The show officially premieres Saturday, January 1st at 10/9c, but viewers can see an episode early during Vetsgiving.

And now onto the good stuff! Enjoy these recipes provided by each of the Nat Geo WILD Vetsgiving vets, plus a bonus recipe from Janet Van Vissering, Senior Vice President of Development & Production for Nat Geo WILD.

You can catch up on past seasons of these great Nat Geo WILD shows on Disney+.

