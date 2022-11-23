“Marvel Studios Legends” Features Spoiler for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday and Marvel has released two new installments of Marvel Studios Legends on Mantis and Drax to help prepare viewers. However, the Mantis episode of the series strangely features a spoiler for the upcoming special.

Warning – The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers ahead

Marvel Studios Legends is a series of recaps on characters to help prepare viewers for their next projects. With Mantis and Drax being the focal points of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, episodes recapping their adventures hit Disney+ today.

The Mantis episode strangely ends with what appears to be a deleted scene, either from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 or one of the Avengers films. From what I can tell, the deleted scene has not previously been shared, which means this Legends features some new MCU footage.

Or, I should say, it did. Both the Mantis and Drax episodes have since been taken down from Disney+ and the most recent episodes available focus on King T’Challa, Princess Shuri and the Dora Milaje, which were released ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The scene in question saw Drax and Mantis talking as they looked at Star-Lord in the distance. Drax asks Mantis why she doesn’t want to tell him and that he should know she is his sister. Mantis replies by saying “our only connection is the source of his greatest shame. I think not.”

It’s completely out of the ordinary for Legends to drop a bomb like Star-Lord and Mantis being siblings. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sees Mantis and Drax trying to get Star-Lord the perfect gift for Christmas, so the family connection seems as though it would come into play. It was very interesting for this news to be shared in a clip show ahead of the special presentation’s release.

Again, both the Mantis and Drax episodes of Legends have since been taken down from Disney+. We’ll keep an eye out for any potential edited versions that get put back up on the streamer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th. Check out our review of the next Marvel Special Presentation here.