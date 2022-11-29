Video / Photos: Warwick Davis, Ron Howard, and More Appear at El Capitan Theatre’s “Willow” Screening Event

Last night in Hollywood, the cast and creative team behind Lucasfilm’s Willow– both the original 1988 feature film and the new live-action sequel series on Disney+– gathered at El Capitan Theatre for a Q&A discussion about the franchise and its impact.

Participating in the Q&A panel were Willow star Warwick Davis, director of the movie Ron Howard, legacy cast member Kevin Pollak (Rool the Brownie), new series showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, and the young cast of the Disney+ series including stars Erin Kellyman (Jade), Ellie Bamber (Dove), Ruby Cruz (Kit), Tony Revolori (Greydon Hastur) Amar Chadha-Patel (Thraxus Boorman), and Dempsey Bryk (Airk Tanthalos).

Watch "Willow" Q&A with Warwick Davis, Ron Howard, Kevin Pollak, Jon Kasdan, more at El Capitan Theatre:

Rewinding time a couple hours, I arrived at El Capitan Theatre for its afternoon screening of the original Willow film to find the marquee and LED poster screens decorated with the 1988 artwork.

Currently in the El Capitan’s lobby are photo ops for the holiday season and Disney’s latest animated feature Strange World, which is now playing.

Inside the auditorium, the opera boxes are also decorated for the holidays, while organist Rob Richards entertained the crowd with his renditions of famous Hollywood tunes.

And speaking of Rob Richards, here’s his take on the classic song “Hooray for Hollywood.” During his set Richards also played John Williams’s beloved “Raiders March” from the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, to go with the event’s Lucasfilm theme.

After the thrilling screening of the Willow movie in El Capitan’s usual state-of-the-art presentation, it was time for the Q&A session to begin. The cast and creative talents took the stage for a discussion that was being simulcast to theaters across the country. Then Jon Kasdan introduced a seven-minute sizzle reel made in promotion of the Willow series.

Lastly, attendees of El Capitan Theatre’s Willow event were distributed this double-sided mini-poster at the exit, with the original Willow poster art on one side and the new Disney+ series’ attractive key art on the other.

The Willow series premieres tomorrow, November 30th exclusively on Disney+, and the original movie is already available to stream there. Also, be sure to visit El Capitan Theatre’s official website for information about its regular showtimes, such as the current run of Disney’s Strange World.