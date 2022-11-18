Tickets Available to “Willow” at El Capitan Theatre, with Live Q&A and Sneak Peek of the Disney+ Series

Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm’s Willow at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood November 28 with a live Q&A after the movie followed by a sneak peek of the new Willow Disney+ series.

The live Q&A will feature director of the original movie Ron Howard and cast members from both the original movie and the new Disney+ series including: Warwick Davis Kevin Pollak Dempsey Bryk Ruby Cruz Ellie Bamber Tony Revolori Erin Kellyman Amar Chadha-Patel Jon Kasdan

There will be a sneak peek of the new Willow Disney+ series following the live Q&A.

https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.

More on Willow:

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien Willow

The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+