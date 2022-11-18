Tickets Available to “Willow” at El Capitan Theatre, with Live Q&A and Sneak Peek of the Disney+ Series

Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm’s Willow at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood November 28 with a live Q&A after the movie followed by a sneak peek of the new Willow Disney+ series.
- The live Q&A will feature director of the original movie Ron Howard and cast members from both the original movie and the new Disney+ series including:
- Warwick Davis
- Kevin Pollak
- Dempsey Bryk
- Ruby Cruz
- Ellie Bamber
- Tony Revolori
- Erin Kellyman
- Amar Chadha-Patel
- Jon Kasdan
- There will be a sneak peek of the new Willow Disney+ series following the live Q&A.
- The event starts at 4:30pm and tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.
- Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.
More on Willow:
- As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
- The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
