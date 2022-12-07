Disney+ Watch Guide: December 7th – 13th

A documentary about the voice of Elsa, the first animated film in the Night at the Museum franchise, and a whole lot more are new this week on Disney+. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 7th

Willow – Episode 3

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – “A Two-Way Street” (Season Finale)

After escaping Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. The kids scramble to rebuild the Worldview Wash but are interrupted by news of a group of Greys in the village nearby – they are out of time! The Society quickly comes up with defensive measures while Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain hash things out once and for all. After a final confrontation, the Society comes together to help one of their own.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 8

The summer training camp is over, and the fall tournament is near. The four members of the Kyoritsu sumo club are determined to win their first match. However, Ryota is unable to stay focused. Meanwhile, Kawarada from the ekiden club joins the sumo club, creating a team of five. In the women's tournament, Honoka is matched up against Mayu.

New Exclusives – Thursday, December 8th

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones

On the 10th anniversary of Violetta's release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show's songs.

New Exclusives – Friday, December 9th

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.” Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 7th

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Whip up magic with episodes 20-25 of this musical Disney Junior series, including a special holiday episode.

Animal Fight Night

It’s survival of the fittest in all 6 seasons of this Nat Geo animal series.

Beyond Magic with DMC

Drummond Money-Coutts explores international sleight of hand magic.

Botswana

A 3-part series about the wildlife of this African country.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

"Brahmāstra Part One," is the story of Shiva – a young man and the protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire. In the movie, we follow Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.

Gigantosaurus

Episodes 19-26 of Season 3 of the hit preschool series stomps its way onto Disney+.

Raven's Home

“Bridge Over Troubled Daughter” and “A Country Cousin Christmas” are now streaming.

The Villains of Valley View

Find out “How the Villains Stole Christmas” in a special holiday episode.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 9th

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

This authoritative documentary reveals exactly what has happened at Area 51 since it opened in 1955.

CMA Country Christmas

“CMA Country Christmas” returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.

Ocean’s Breath

Two National Geographic explorers embark on an eye-opening journey through the past, present, and future of coral reefs.

Shark vs. Tuna

Mako and Tiger sharks hunt for their ultimate prey, 250-pound yellow-fin tuna.

Retrograde

"Retrograde" is a deeply intimate account of the end of America's twenty-year war in Afghanistan, from both US and Afghan perspectives.

Library Highlights

90th Anniversary – Santa's Workshop

This classic Silly Symphony short premiered on December 10th, 1932.

30th Anniversary – The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppets took on Charles Dickens on December 11th, 1992. In honor of the film’s 30th anniversary, Disney+ will restore the song “When Love Is Gone” to the film on December 9th, viewable in the “Extras” section.