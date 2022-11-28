Carly Pearce Set to Host 13th Annual “CMA Country Christmas” on ABC

‘Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year’s host and performers for its 13th annual holiday television special, CMA Country Christmas.

What’s Happening:

  • Hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, CMA Country Christmas features performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.
  • CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 8th (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.
  • Starting in 2010, CMA Country Christmas rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC.
  • CMA Country Christmas brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past.
  • CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

